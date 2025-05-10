"John McEnroe doesn't care about anyone outside the top 10" - Fans react to French Open 2025 commentary team ft. Andre Agassi, Chris Evert

The tennis community on social media was recently irked by John McEnroe's inclusion in TNT Sports' line-up of commentators and analysts for the French Open. Many of them believe that the eight-time Major winner, along with his younger brother Patrick McEnroe, are both out of touch with the goings-on in the sport currently.

TNT Sports is a part of a conglomerate owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which comprises several sports channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The organization recently announced its team of commentators for the upcoming French Open, featuring established pundits and legends like Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Patrick McEnroe, Venus Williams, and Caroline Wozniacki, among other big names.

The McEnroe brothers' addition to the team, however, has upset a considerable section of the fans on Reddit. One fan summarized the tennis subreddit's reaction well with rather damning accusations against both John and Patrick McEnroe.

"Why are they STILL booking the McEnroes? Pat is problematic, and John doesn’t care about anyone outside of the top 10. There are too many other people to choose from for them to still be getting deals," the fan wrote on Reddit.

A few others, meanwhile, also expressed disappointment at the American great being included in TNT Sports' coverage of the French Open.

"Godddd f*** John McEnroe. I hate listening to that crusty old man," one fan insisted.

"Ugh not JMac! Can we switch out John McEnroe for Jason Goodall??" another implored.

"McEnroe used to be a good commentator, but now he's just drunk and pronounces names incorrectly," one fan asserted.

Some also rued Patrick McEnroe and Chris Evert's inclusion in TNT Sports' team.

"Will we ever be rid of the McEnroe brothers?!" one fan asked.

"Those three are so toxic. McEnroe still made comments about paolini's 'colour' last year," another claimed.

John McEnroe also received flak for his "make-up" comments on Iga Swiatek at last year's French Open

Last June, John McEnroe invited controversy in his coverage of the French Open with rather choice remarks about Iga Swiatek, who picked up her fourth title victory on the terre battue in commanding fashion. During the trophy ceremony, the 66-year-old suggested that the Pole should've worn a "little makeup" considering she had just signed up with Lancome - a French perfume and cosmetics company - a few weeks prior.

"You think if they offer her enough, Lancome, maybe she (Iga Swiatek) would consider throwing on a little makeup for the right price?" John McEnroe said on-air during the French Open women's singles trophy ceremony last year.

The tennis fans on social media were subsequently outraged at the eight-time Major winner's comments. Many claimed that he was being "sexist" towards Swiatek by suggesting that she needed to wear make-up, with a few also questioning his credentials as a tennis commentator.

