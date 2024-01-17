Alexander Zverev has been in the headlines because of his domestic abuse allegations and a recent video of the German being mocked over the same has resurfaced.

Zverev was part of Team Europe at the 2021 Laver Cup and they were dominating Team World at the time. The German seemingly said that John Isner and Denis Shapovalov beating him and Matteo Berrettini would be the last point Team World would get at the tournament.

The team's captain John McEnroe was far from pleased and said to his players:

"F*** this guy."

To this, Reilly Opelka mentioned that Zverev also said he was "innocent", referring to his domestic abuse allegations. McEnroe then said "fair point".

Several fans reacted to the German being mocked over his self-proclaimed innocence regarding the matter. One said that while McEnroe had a "dirty mouth", he had a fair point on that instance.

"How could I forget... Where's Opelka, when we need him the most... And yes, they're talking about Sasha Zverev. Now all of the sudden all the people on ATP don't know anything about it, LOL! Yeah, John has a dirty mouth, but he has a point on this one," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

One fan said that they wanted Reilly Opelka back on the ATP Tour

"Suddenly I want Opelka back on the tour," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly said that the locker room had no idea about Zverev's situation, referring to the fact that a few of the German's colleagues refused to comment on the matter when asked at the Australian Open.

"Now the locker room has "no idea" about the situation. Lol," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alexander Zverev comes back from a set down to win Australian Open opener

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the second round of the Australian Open after some early hiccups in his tournament opener against Dominik Koepfer.

The World No. 6 lost the first set but bounced back to register a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 win and seal his place in the second round of the Melbourne Major.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev was asked if he had the confidence of his colleagues to continue as a part of the ATP Players' Advisory Council despite facing trial. The German responded by saying:

"Yeah, I think so. I mean, I think so. Nobody has said anything to me. I don't have a reason not to believe that," Zverev said.

The 26-year-old will next play Lukas Klein and the winner of the match will take on either 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka or Alex Michelsen in the third round of the Australian Open.