"I've had to hear it for the last 25 years that Serena Williams would have beaten me; I don't like that" - John McEnroe

Former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe stated that he does not like to hear that Serena Williams could beat him in a match.

While reviewing tennis scenes in Hollywood movies for GQ Sports, the American praised the film Battle of the Sexes for its depiction of tennis.

He even commented on how the dynamics between men and women have changed since then and how he has grown to understand the women's perspective since becoming a father to four daughters.

"I became a father later, obviously, but I had four girls. So, and two boys. And so from that aspect alone, and I really sort of empathize and related and was happy that as it turned out Billie Jean ended up winning that message," he stated.

That said, he wasn't happy with many confidently proclaiming that Serena Williams could have beaten him over the last 25 years.

"Although I've had to hear it for the last 25 years that Serena [Williams] would have beaten me, so [I] don't like that part," said John McEnroe.

He also gave some interesting details about the matchup between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King, which formed the crux of the movie.

"By the way, that Bobby Riggs, who was a big gambler, we knew of his gambling exploits that he we released. We were hoping he threw the match on purpose because really, oh my god, You know, Billie Jean girl, beat Bobby Riggs. People forget that Bobby rings had beaten Margaret Court, a few months early, like, six months early in a match," he said.

"So, this was her way to prove, like, I got to do it for all the female tennis players out there. But besides that pretty darn good movie," he added.

John McEnroe unhappy with his portrayal in 'King Richard' movie

John McEnroe also mentioned that he did not like how he was portrayed in the Oscar-winning movie 'King Richard'. The American revealed that he was never the bad guy in the story of Serena and Venus Williams when they were young.

"Hey trot on over, and here's Venus and Serena Williams as little girls. So I was there, I said at the time, "All right, let's see what you got". Obviously, what am I gonna walk away? And not see what they got when they've come over? Come on," he said.

The 63-year-old stated that he was much nicer in real life to the Williams sisters and would have stopped a practice session to watch them play.

"But for some reason, I had to be the bad guy in this and be like, "Ah, forgot it". I "can't handle like stopping practice for 10 minutes". Are you kidding? I love stopping practice for 10 minutes," he said.

