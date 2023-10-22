John McEnroe headlines youth tennis clinic, helps raise funds for Denver-based non-profit organization

John McEnroe was in Denver, Colrado last Friday for a youth tennis clinic, as he helped raise funds for the Denver Tennis Park.

Dedicated to "advancing youth development through equitable access to tennis," Denver Tennis Park was founded in 2017 as the result of a "public-private partnership between the University of Denver (DU), Denver Public Schools (DPS), and private philanthropy."

On Friday, the seven-time Grand Slam champion helped raise funds for a scholarship program at the organization, and headlined the 'Raise a Racquet Charity Bash' the next day. The bash featured live music, performed by McEnroe's own Johnny Smyth band.

The event saw John McEnroe address the crowd and speak about the importance of tennis as a tool for the development of youth, following which an auction took place to raise more funds. Among the most notable items in the auction were tickets for the former World No. 1's seats at Wimbledon.

Executive Director for the Denver Tennis Park, Gabriel Guillaume, hailed McEnroe for honoring the organization with his presence, saying:

"[His] passion and dedication to the sport not only inspired our young athletes, but it also bolstered our mission to create opportunities for Denver's youth through equitable access to tennis," Guillaume said, as quoted by Tennis.com.

"Tennis is a great lifetime sport that has given me great opportunities" - John McEnroe

Laver Cup 2023 - Day 3

Speaking about the experience, John McEnroe emphasized that tennis is a "great lifetime sport" that has given him a lot to be thankful for and that he was a big supporter of youth development organizations for the same reason.

"Tennis is a great lifetime sport that has given me great opportunities and a lot to be thankful for," John McEnroe said. "That is why I am so passionate about my Johnny Mac Tennis project and working to support youth development organizations like the Denver Tennis Park.”

As for his own kids, the former World No. 1 has previously stated that he tries to protect them from getting too complacent, given the amount of wealth they already have at their disposal.

"It can be tricky for kids to grow up with people who are well-known and successful. My ex-wife won an academy award at 10 and had success, just as my present wife has," McEnroe said.

"We were lucky enough to afford a nice place in Manhattan, which was always the dream after I grew up in Queens. It's easy for the kids to get a sense of complacency. It's always a trick to motivate kids so they feel secure and loved. I tried to do the best I could, but it's difficult to juggle sometimes," he added.