John McEnroe makes big claim about Jack Draper's Grand Slam future amid phenomenal rise in 2025

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Jun 02, 2025 12:54 GMT
John McEnroe on Jack Draper's form- Image Source: Getty

John McEnroe believed that Jack Draper had the potential to achieve multiple landmark victories in his career. The Brit is on his French Open campaign and has displayed stellar form on clay so far. He will face the promising Alexander Bublik in his next clash at the tournament.

McEnroe, who is now working with TNT Sports as a member of their Roland Garros coverage team, entrusted the 23-year-old with the responsibility of maintaining his commanding form and winning many Grand Slam titles in the coming days.

The 66-year-old American, who had once dominated the tennis world with his noteworthy performances, appeared on TNT Sport's special show along with Laura Robson, predicting the winner of upcoming matches. He picked Draper as one of his favorites and also claimed that he would be a multi-slam champion.

"Jack's locked in beautifully. I mean, this is the best I've ever seen Jack play. It's incredible how much he has improved in my book than last year or so, even on clay. He looks great on clay. He's formidable, man. I think he will win majors, not major-majors. Wow, Wimbledon is going to go at worst as like fourth favorite. At worst," he said.
The 7-time Grand Slam singles champion added that even though he might not be quite ready for the French Open title yet, he was just a few more pushes away from becoming invincible.

"Because he's certainly a guy that is going to be probably more likely than any other guys I mentioned win majors. I don't think he's quite ready yet here, but he getting awfully close," added McEnroe.
Jack Draper's fourth-round opponent, Bublik, also expressed his delight on seeing the Brit's remarkable rise.

Alexander Bublik on Jack Draper's growth

Jack Draper at the Roland Garros 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Alexander Bublik, who has had a triumphant run at this year's French Open so far, shared his thoughts on how baffling it has been to see Jack Draper's growth in tennis over the past year.

Bublik said:

"Last year the guy is 40 in the world, this year he is top four, that's a crazy achievement... How can I beat him? I don't know. I will just go there, enjoy the time, show what I'm capable of showing," he said.

Draper rose from being ranked 40 last year to now being the World No. 5, his career-best rank yet. He also managed to clinch his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells this year and will hope to continue his glorious run this season.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

