John McEnroe makes big claim about Jack Draper's Grand Slam future amid phenomenal rise in 2025

John McEnroe believed that Jack Draper had the potential to achieve multiple landmark victories in his career. The Brit is on his French Open campaign and has displayed stellar form on clay so far. He will face the promising Alexander Bublik in his next clash at the tournament.
McEnroe, who is now working with TNT Sports as a member of their Roland Garros coverage team, entrusted the 23-year-old with the responsibility of maintaining his commanding form and winning many Grand Slam titles in the coming days.
The 66-year-old American, who had once dominated the tennis world with his noteworthy performances, appeared on TNT Sport's special show along with Laura Robson, predicting the winner of upcoming matches. He picked Draper as one of his favorites and also claimed that he would be a multi-slam champion.
"Jack's locked in beautifully. I mean, this is the best I've ever seen Jack play. It's incredible how much he has improved in my book than last year or so, even on clay. He looks great on clay. He's formidable, man. I think he will win majors, not major-majors. Wow, Wimbledon is going to go at worst as like fourth favorite. At worst," he said.
The 7-time Grand Slam singles champion added that even though he might not be quite ready for the French Open title yet, he was just a few more pushes away from becoming invincible.
"Because he's certainly a guy that is going to be probably more likely than any other guys I mentioned win majors. I don't think he's quite ready yet here, but he getting awfully close," added McEnroe.
Jack Draper's fourth-round opponent, Bublik, also expressed his delight on seeing the Brit's remarkable rise.
Alexander Bublik on Jack Draper's growth
Alexander Bublik, who has had a triumphant run at this year's French Open so far, shared his thoughts on how baffling it has been to see Jack Draper's growth in tennis over the past year.
Bublik said:
"Last year the guy is 40 in the world, this year he is top four, that's a crazy achievement... How can I beat him? I don't know. I will just go there, enjoy the time, show what I'm capable of showing," he said.
Draper rose from being ranked 40 last year to now being the World No. 5, his career-best rank yet. He also managed to clinch his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells this year and will hope to continue his glorious run this season.