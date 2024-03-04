John McEnroe's daughter Emily makes cameo appearance in Curb Your Enthusiasm, shares screen with Larry David & late Richard Lewis

John McEnroe's daughter recently made a cameo appearance in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where she shared screen space with the legendary duo, Larry David and Richard Lewis.

Emily McEnroe is an actor, voice actor, and also singer who has appeared in films and shows such as Futra Days and Hi Mom. She was also the voice double for Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell.

In the latest episode of the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm titled 'Fish Stuck', the late Richard Lewis who played a fictional version of himself, was speaking to Larry about how he was also using the Alcohol Anonymous meetings as a place to do his stand-up acts. He stated how he couldn't let go of his inner comic.

During their conversation, Emily comes up to Lewis interrupting their conversation to thank him for his 'Act'. She also mentioned how the 'Bartender from Hell' bit was her favorite part after which she bid adieu to the duo and thanked Lewis again.

Emily reshared a couple of stories posted by her friends on her Instagram stories and also posted one herself where she is sharing the screen with both Larry David and Richard Lewis. She said:

"Just with a couple of legends"

Emily McEnroe's Instagram Stories

When John McEnroe made an appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm

John McEnroe(R) & Larry David(L)

It is interesting to note that Emily isn't the first McEnroe to make an appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her father, John McEnroe, appeared on the hit comedy show back in 2007 in the fifth episode of the show's sixth season - 'The Freak Book'.

In the episode, Larry's driver, Charlie, asks him a favor by picking up a VIP client since Charlie is hung-over. After he reluctantly agrees, Larry finds out that the VIP client is none other than John McEnroe, who is headed to a Paul McCartney concert. Chaos and hilarity ensue which ends with the duo missing out on the concert and being kicked out of a party at the end.

However, Curb Your Enthusiasm is not the only time McEnroe has brought out the actor in him. The American has appeared and lent his voice to many hit shows and films such as You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 30 Rock, Anger Management, tennis mockumentary 7 Days in Hell (inspired by the Nicolas Mahut vs John Isner match at Wimbledon), and several others.

In most of these appearances, he portrays a fictional version of himself.