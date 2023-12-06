John McEnroe's exhibition match in Tanzania interrupted by a snake, later abandoned due to rain

John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe faced each another at an exhibition match in Tanzania recently but it came to a halt due to rain.

The two brothers played in the Serengeti region of the African nation, which is a protected area comprising the Serengeti National Park. Their match had a dramatic moment as a snake entered the court. John McEnroe led his brother 7-4 before the match was stopped and later abandoned due to rain.

The McEnroe brothers represented Team World during this year's Laver Cup, with John captaining the side while Patrick was the vice-captain. Team World registered a comprehensive 13-2 win over Team Europe to defend their title at the tournament that took place in Vancouver.

Day 1 saw Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Arthur Fils, Alejandro Davisovich Fokina and Gael Monfils respectively, while Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz defeated Fils and Andrey Rublev.

Fritz started Day 2 by beating Rublev before Casper Ruud handed Team Europe their only win of the Laver Cup. Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz before Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat the Pole and Gael Monfils.

There was only one match on Day 3 as Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe triumphed over Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev to seal victory for Team World.

The side defended their title at the Laver Cup, having previously beaten Team Europe 13-8 in 2022 to win the competition for the very first time.

John McEnroe won all of his singles matches against Patrick McEnroe

John McEnroe and Frances Tiafoe after winning the Laver Cup

John McEnroe and his brother Patrick faced each other thrice in singles, with the former coming out on top on each occasion.

The first meeting between the two came at Stratton Mountain in 1985, with the former World No. 1 winning 6-1, 6-2. John McEnroe won the second match between the two 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of Volvo Tennis Chicago. Their last meeting came in the same year in the second round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, with John triumphing 6-2, 6-4.

Both brothers were successful on the doubles circuit, with John winning seven Majors while Patrick won one at the 1989 French Open. The former enjoyed an illustrious singles career with seven Grand Slams to his name, including three at Wimbledon and four at the US Open.