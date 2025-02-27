John McEnroe's son Kevin & ex-wife Tatum O'Neal reveal disturbing details of her father Ryan offering her drugs right before his death

John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal has shared how she received ill-treatment from her father Ryan and its effect on her addiction. The youngest Academy Award winner reportedly faced near-death situations owing to her addiction and lost custody of her children for some time.

Ad

O'Neal and her father are well-known actors who graced theaters with films like "Paper Moon" and "Nickelodeon" in the 1970s. However, their relationship off the screens was allegedly toxic and dysfunctional.

The American tennis legend's ex-wife has been candid about her struggles and how her father would provide impetus to her addiction problems instead of trying to help resolve them. In an interview with Variety Magazine published on February 26, 2025, she said he offered her drugs on his deathbed:

Ad

Trending

"He didn’t look well at all. I know he was drinking, smoking a lot of pot, and he was like, ‘Here, take a pill.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”

McEnroe's son Kevin also discussed seeing his mother struggle and how she would react upon seeing her father:

“She drank that day though. Every single time she’s seen her dad my entire life, something happens.”

Ad

The couple were married for eight years from 1986 to 1994. They had two sons, Sean and Kevin, and a daughter, Emily. Their marriage ended with them accusing each other of drug use.

John McEnroe slammed accusations of steroid use by ex-wife Tatum O'Neal

John McEnroe at an event - Source: Getty

John McEnroe's ex-wife Tatum O'Neal accused him of steroid use in an interview with the ABC network in 2002:

Ad

"He used steroids when he was coming back after Sean was born. I made him stop because he was becoming violent.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion expressed dissatisfaction over the claim to The Guardian:

“This is ridiculous, absurd and very sad. I feel very sorry for my kids. Every time she raises an issue I will be forced to answer another thing. I cannot stop my ex-wife from saying things. It's disappointing but this forum has been given to her.”

McEnroe is currently married to singer-songwriter Patty Smyth since 1997.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback