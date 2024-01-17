A video from the 2021 Laver Cup recently resurfaced, capturing John McEnroe and Team World mocking Alexander Zverev's claims of being "innocent." This incident gained attention in light of the news of the German currently awaiting trial for domestic abuse allegations.

Brenda Patea, Zverev's former partner and mother of his child, accused him of causing bodily harm in 2020, leading to a €450,000 penalty fine from the Berlin prosecutor's office. It was recently revealed that the former World No. 2 will face a trial in May of this year. The trial is scheduled to commence on May 31 and may extend until July 19.

However, a spokesperson for the court has stated that Zverev's presence at the trial may not be mandatory unless the Tiergarten district court in Berlin decides otherwise. If the court does require his presence, it could potentially impact Zverev's participation in the 2024 French Open.

Since the allegations were made, Alexander Zverev has consistently disputed them and maintained his innocence.

However, amidst the news of the upcoming trial of the World No. 6 player, a video featuring John McEnroe, John Isner, Reilly Opelka, and Team World, at the 2021 Laver Cup, mocking Zverev's claims of innocence has resurfaced.

“F*ck this guy [Zverev],” McEnroe said.

"He said that? F*ck him…” Isner replied.

Diego Schwartzman: “What did he say?”

McEnroe: “He said that’s the last point we’re gonna win.”

Opelka: “He also said he’s innocent.”

McEnroe: “Yeah, good point.”

Alexander Zverev on having faith in fellow players believing his innocence: "Nobody has said anything to me"

Alexander Zverev speaking to the press

Despite facing domestic abuse allegations, Alexander Zverev is competing at the 2024 Australian Open. He started his campaign in Melbourne with a win by defeating compatriot Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3.

During the post-match press conference, a journalist said that certain players on the Tour believe that Zverev should not be allowed to compete while awaiting trial, and asked him to share his opinion on the same.

"There are some people around saying you shouldn't be playing at all, let alone be in a leadership position. What are your thoughts about that?" the journalist asked.

The former World No. 2 dismissed the journalist's claims, expressing his trust in his fellow players. He went on to criticize the news outlets for prioritizing sensationalism over genuine efforts to learn the truth surrounding the domestic abuse allegations.

"Like who? Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," Zverev expressed. "I think [I have the confidence of my fellow players]. I mean, I think so. Nobody has said anything to me. I don't have a reason not to believe that."

Alexander Zverev will face Slovakian qualifier Lukas Klein, in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open.