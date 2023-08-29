John McEnroe tests postive for COVID-19 ahead of US Open, misses coverage for ESPN

John McEnroe will not be in the commentary box for ESPN during the 2023 US Open, having tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to the start of the tournament.

In a statement released by the network on Tuesday, Day 2 of the New York Slam, the seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he was feeling a bit under the weather initially, following which tests confirmed his COVID-19 contraction.

The American icon, therefore, will be watching his home Slam from the comfort of his home this year.

“Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for COVID,” McEnroe said in a statement, as reported by the Associated Press. “I’m watching the U.S. Open from home and can’t wait to get back to work soon.”

McEnroe is a four-time winner at the US Open, having won the 1979, 1980, 1981 and 1984 editions. He also reached one more final in 1985, losing his title defense to Ivan Lendl.

John McEnroe was impressed by Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2023 US Open

While John McEnroe will not be going on-air at the 2023 US Open, he had watched the Cincinnati Open in the build-up to Flushing Meadows and was left mighty impressed by Novak Djokovic.

Marveling at how physically fit the Serb looked in less than ideal conditions in Cincinnati during his marathon final against Carlos Alcaraz, McEnroe opined that Djokovic was capable of playing 4-5 more years at the top level.

"He looked amazing (in the Cincinnati final). It was extremely hot and was struggling with the heat. He somehow found a way. It's unbelievable that he is so good at this age," John McEnroe said.

"The way he looks, it looks like he can do it 3-4 more years, the way he is going. It's hard to believe that anyone can do it as well as he is doing even at this age. It's unprecedented," he added.

At the US Open, Novak Djokovic has reached the second round already, downing Alexandre Muller in straight sets in his opener. Courtesy of the win, he also regained the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz and will return to the top of the ATP rankings at the end of the tournament.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is set to take on Dominik Koepfer in his opener at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Alcaraz and Djokovic are on a collision course to meet in the final, which would mark their fourth encounter of the year.