American tennis icon John McEnroe delivered the keynote address at Stanford for the Class of 2023 on Sunday (June 18), giving them profound life advice and what to expect as newly graduated students.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion began by reminding them that life doesn't always go as planned and that it was important to adapt to circumstances as they arose. A five-time Davis Cup champion with the United States, McEnroe also stressed the importance of teamwork and why it was more fun to be part of something than being by oneself.

“Life doesn’t always go as planned and sometimes you need to pivot. The path you end up on can be better than anything you ever imagined. When you get those opportunities to be a part of something bigger than yourself, take them. Succeeding as a team can be as fun as doing it alone," John McEnroe said.

McEnore advised students to ask themselves two important questions: Whether they were getting better as a person and whether they were helping the people around them gain happiness in their lives.

“The questions you have to answer are: ‘Am I getting better as a person?’ and ‘Is what I’m doing bringing me and the ones around me happiness?’ The answers will tell you whether or not you’re really winning,” he said.

The former World No. 1 recalled an instance where he felt disappointed after losing a brilliant five-setter against Bjorn Borg in the final of the 1980 Wimbledon Championships, widely regarded as one of the greatest matches ever in tennis history.

However, having later come to know that it was a match the exemplary Nelson Mandela had enjoyed listening to on the radio during his political imprisonment, John McEnroe considered it one of the greatest honors of his life. From that experience, the 64-year-old wanted the outgoing Stanford students to take away the lesson that one need not always win to be part of something "magical."

“That we gave [Nelson] Mandela a brief respite from the excruciating hell of 27 years of political imprisonment meant more to me than any award I’ve ever won,” John McEnroe said. “The lesson here is you don’t have to win to be part of something that is truly magical.”

Finally, John McEnroe promised Stanford's Class of 2023 that "absolutely amazing" things were going to happen to them, at the same time urging them not to miss out on life on the way to work.

He also encouraged them to play the long game, adding that it was important to measure success by how much one evolved and not just by how much one won.

“Absolutely amazing things are going to happen to you that you can’t possibly fathom right now. Everyone wants a great career, but don’t miss your life on the way to work. Work/life balance may seem impossible, but it’s worth pursuing. Take your best shot and keep finding the courage to step on the court," John McEnroe said.

“Know that the real victory in life is the long game. Measure your success by how much you evolve, not necessarily how much you win,” he added.

