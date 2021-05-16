Journalist praises Nadal by giving a new definition for his name, Novak Djokovic's wife says there should be a new definition for his name too

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently took to Instagram to shower rich plaudits on her husband after the Serb's three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego. Jelena posted a screenshot of a social media post by journalist Christopher Clarey on her Instagram stories on Saturday, and suggested that the World No. 1 should be given similar accolades as Rafael Nadal.

Clarey had originally posted a tweet praising Nadal for his fighting spirit, albeit in a creative style. The tweet read as follows:

Nadal (noun) : 1. a Spanish player that will fight no matter the score and usually find a way to win

2. clay

The tweet was referenced by Jelena Djokovic on Instagram a few hours later. The Serb was clearly amused by the style in which Clarey made the tweet, and she claimed a similar definition should be created for Novak Djokovic.

According to Jelena, her husband is synonymous with a player who refuses to lose even if he is presented with difficult conditions. That had special meaning given that Djokovic faced Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday, with the Italian receiving raucous support from the partisan crowd throughout the encounter.

"Add there another noun please. Djokovic (noun) : a Serbian tennis player who will find a way to win no matter the crowd or the score," Jelena wrote.

Jelena shares another story in which Novak Djokovic is labelled by a fan as the GOAT

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena (L)

Jelena's Instagram post was seemingly motivated by Novak Djokovic's tough campaign in Rome this week. Djokovic, who had made a stunning comeback against Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier on Saturday, took to the court again later in the day to face Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the championship match.

Novak Djokovic initially led by a set and a break but Sonego, buoyed by the crowd support, made a stirring comeback. Djokovic couldn't stop the Italian's momentum and wasted a couple of match points before losing the ensuing tiebreaker, which took the match to a third set.

The Serb, however, made quick work of Sonego in the decider, registering a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 win to book a blockbuster final against his arch-rival Nadal on Sunday.

Jelena Djokovic, who is famous for her interactions with the 'Nolefam', later took to Instagram again to repost some of the fans' posts celebrating their idol's victory. One of the stories put up by Jelena aggrandized Djokovic in the same format that Clarey had used for Nadal, this time describing him as the 'GOAT'.

"Novak Djokovic (noun) : The greatest tennis player of all time who never gives up no matter what. Synonyms: GOAT, champion," read one of the fan posts shared by Jelena.

