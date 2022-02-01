Juan Martin del Potro to return to tennis at the 2022 Argentina Open

Former World No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro will make a comeback from his knee injury at the 2022 Argentina Open, scheduled to be played in Buenos Aries between 7–13 February. He has been awarded a wildcard into the ATP 250 event.

The Argentinian, who lifted a first Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open—by beating Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in back-to-back matches—has had his fair share of problems with injury over the course of his career.

A knee injury suffered at the back end of the 2018 season has kept him from playing on the tour consistently. He played a few matches during the 2019 season, but fractured his kneecap in his first-round encounter at the Queen's Club Championships against Denis Shapovalov.

Multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery process sidelined him not only for the remainder of 2019, but also for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Argentinian last reached a Grand Slam final at the 2018 US Open

Del Potro first announced his decision to return to the tour in November last year. He has since shared multiple photographs of himself on the practice courts on his social media accounts.

In a recent Instagram post, the 33-year-old detailed his taxing recovery process from surgery before announcing his decision to participate at ATP tournaments in Buenos Aires and Rio.

"I’ve been training really hard, some days are better than others but always with the hope of coming back to compete early next year. It would be very special to come back in Buenos Aires and then play in Rio. As you can imagine, I’m giving my all everyday so we can meet again very soon. I’ll keep you all updated with my progress. Take care," the Argentinian wrote.

Juan Martin del Potro, Dominic Thiem, Diego Schwartzman and Casper Ruud headline the 2022 Argentina Open field

Del Potro faces a packed field in his comeback tournament

Juan Martin del Potro will be up against a packed field on his return at the 2022 Argentina Open. Leading the lineup at this year's tournament will be top seed and clay court specialist Casper Ruud and defending champion Diego Schwartzman.

The ATP 250 event will also feature another Grand Slam champion, Dominic Thiem, on the comeback trail, Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego.

Schwartzman had taken home the 2021 Argentina Open title, defeating countryman Francisco Cerúndolo in the summit clash.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala