"Juan Martin del Potro's body couldn’t withstand it" - Pam Shriver raises concerns about Ben Shelton's 'Achilles heel' as he chases Grand Slam glory

Tennis great Pam Shriver had immense praise for big server Ben Shelton, but that came with lingering concern, comparing him to Juan Martin del Potro. Shelton is just 22 and is known to serve in the high 140s. That explosive power is not only his greatest weapon but also his biggest vulnerability.

Shriver joined Mitch Michals on his podcast to discuss many things, including Shelton's rise in tennis and the injury troubles he could potentially face in the future. While she acknowledged his electric lefty serve, she raised questions about whether his body could withstand the physical toll of his high-octane game.

“Will he be right in the mix to win majors? Probably," Shriver said (29:49). "But can his body, this is the same question we’re going to be asking, can his body hold up to the demands of what his lefty serve, 150-plus miles an hour, requires? He’s so strong, but you’re only as strong as your Achilles heel, so to speak. I just hope that his serving arm can withstand everything he puts it through."

Shriver went on to compare Shelton with former tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, whose booming forehand and electric serve made him a beast on the court. However, Martin del Potro's wrist and knee injuries derailed his career.

"You can put Juan Martin del Potro up as an example of the modern game," Shriver said. "I don’t think anybody has hit a forehand harder, or punched the ball with more force than del Potro, but his body couldn’t withstand it."

Shriver pointed out one example in women's tennis, too. She added:

"That’s going to happen, it’s happened on the women’s side too. Look at Bianca Andreescu, for instance. Players who have won majors but end up with chronic injuries they can never get over, it's one of the sadder things in sports."

Ben Shelton's return in Shanghai ends with Round of 64 loss

Ben Shelton retired from his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino at the 2025 US Open due to a left shoulder injury. The match was tied two sets apiece at that point. Because of this, Shelton withdrew his name from the Davis Cup and skipped the Japan Open.

After a month of recovery, he decided to return to Shanghai. Ahead of his Round of 64 match, he said:

“It is getting there,” Shelton told ATP Media. “As any injury, it takes time to recover. I wouldn’t show up to a tournament unless I thought I was ready and that is why I skipped a few, but I should be ready to go now.”

In his first match back, Shelton faced David Goffin. He lost the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The American sensation committed 22 unforced errors, suggesting he's still not his usual self since his injury.

