  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "The news is totally FALSE" - Juan Martin del Potro strongly shuts down fake claims going around about his personal life

"The news is totally FALSE" - Juan Martin del Potro strongly shuts down fake claims going around about his personal life

By Nancy Singh
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:42 GMT
Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo: Final - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 - Source: Getty
The Argentine tennis player, Juan Martin del Potro - Source: Getty

Juan Martin del Potro recently opened up about waking up to false reports about being a father. Calling it a rumour, he shared a message on social media in his latest update.

Ad

Revealing that he received many congratulatory messages on becoming a father, Del Potro addressed the incident, confirming that the news circulatiing is false. He clarified the situation through a message on X that read:

"Today I woke up to several messages congratulating me because I was going to be a dad. I tell you that the news is totally FALSE!!! I don't know that person either, haha. Greetings to all and thanks for the same. Good wishes," wrote Juan Martin del Potro.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Argentine is presently not dating anyone; however, he was previously in a relationship with actress Jimena Baron. On the professional front, Del Potro officially bid goodbye to tennis last year in December after his exhibition against Novak Djokovic at the Parque Roca Stadium in Buenos Aires. The Argentine dominated this clash against the Serb, registering a 6-4, 7-5 win.

The match marked the end of the 37-year-old's illustrious tennis career. He is currently running a tennis academy in Florida, training a set of the next generation of players.

Ad

Juan Martin del Potro penned a heartfelt message for Novak Djokovic for joining his farewell

Juan Martin Del Potro penned a sweet message for Novak Djokovic shortly after the Serb played in an exhibition singles match in Buenos Aires during his farewell. He shared a series of pictures with the 38-year-old from the exhibition match and penned a note in the caption, thanking him for playing with him at his farewell.. Stating that he couldn't have imagined a better companion, the Argentine wrote:

Ad
"I do not have enough words to thank you for everything you did for me since that day at dinner in Miami, when you accepted this great madness to form part of my farewell in Argentina, despite your so complicated season. From that moment until the day you left my country, you showed generosity that I will never forget," wrote Juan Martin del Potro.
Ad

He further said that the 24-time Grand Slam winner made his farewell 'unforgettable' for him and his family.

"Your presence not only made this event unforgettable for me and my family but it transcended tennis. A whole country could enjoy and get excited with you, and it became clear that you are not only the greatest in sport history, but also in life. Argentina loves you. I love you so much my friend. Thank you so much and see you soon," he added.
Ad

Juan Martin del Potro shared a post on X in which he expressed his feelings about being inducted into the Hall of Fame 2026 alongside Roger Federer and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications