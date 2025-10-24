"The news is totally FALSE" - Juan Martin del Potro strongly shuts down fake claims going around about his personal life

Juan Martin del Potro recently opened up about waking up to false reports about being a father. Calling it a rumour, he shared a message on social media in his latest update.Revealing that he received many congratulatory messages on becoming a father, Del Potro addressed the incident, confirming that the news circulatiing is false. He clarified the situation through a message on X that read:&quot;Today I woke up to several messages congratulating me because I was going to be a dad. I tell you that the news is totally FALSE!!! I don't know that person either, haha. Greetings to all and thanks for the same. Good wishes,&quot; wrote Juan Martin del Potro.Juan M. del Potro @delpotrojuanLINKHoy me desperté con varios mensajes felicitándome porque iba a ser papá 😂 Les cuento que la noticia es totalmente FALSA!!! Tampoco conozco a esa persona, jaja. Saludos a todos y gracias igual por los buenos deseos 🤗Translated from Spanish byToday I woke up to several messages congratulating me because I was going to be a dad 😂 I tell you that the news is totally FALSE!!! I don't know that person either, haha. Greetings to all and thanks for the samegood wishes 🤗The Argentine is presently not dating anyone; however, he was previously in a relationship with actress Jimena Baron. On the professional front, Del Potro officially bid goodbye to tennis last year in December after his exhibition against Novak Djokovic at the Parque Roca Stadium in Buenos Aires. The Argentine dominated this clash against the Serb, registering a 6-4, 7-5 win.The match marked the end of the 37-year-old's illustrious tennis career. He is currently running a tennis academy in Florida, training a set of the next generation of players.Juan Martin del Potro penned a heartfelt message for Novak Djokovic for joining his farewellJuan Martin Del Potro penned a sweet message for Novak Djokovic shortly after the Serb played in an exhibition singles match in Buenos Aires during his farewell. He shared a series of pictures with the 38-year-old from the exhibition match and penned a note in the caption, thanking him for playing with him at his farewell.. Stating that he couldn't have imagined a better companion, the Argentine wrote:&quot;I do not have enough words to thank you for everything you did for me since that day at dinner in Miami, when you accepted this great madness to form part of my farewell in Argentina, despite your so complicated season. From that moment until the day you left my country, you showed generosity that I will never forget,&quot; wrote Juan Martin del Potro. He further said that the 24-time Grand Slam winner made his farewell 'unforgettable' for him and his family.&quot;Your presence not only made this event unforgettable for me and my family but it transcended tennis. A whole country could enjoy and get excited with you, and it became clear that you are not only the greatest in sport history, but also in life. Argentina loves you. I love you so much my friend. Thank you so much and see you soon,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuan Martin del Potro shared a post on X in which he expressed his feelings about being inducted into the Hall of Fame 2026 alongside Roger Federer and Svetlana Kuznetsova.