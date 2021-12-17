Juan Martin Del Potro targeting February return

Juan Martin Del Potro has revealed that he is looking to make a return to action during the early part of 2022.

The Argentine has endured a number of injuries throughout his career but has managed to make a comeback each time. He is aiming for the same again. He is hoping to return during the month of February when the ATP tournaments will take place in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

Del Potro wrote on Instagram:

"I’ve been training really hard, some days are better than others but always with the hope of coming back to compete early next year. It would be very special to come back in Buenos Aires and then play in Rio. As you can imagine, I’m giving my all everyday so we can meet again very soon. I’ll keep you all updated with my progress. Take care."

Del Potro has not been in action since 2019

The former US Open champion has a reputation for making a number of wonderful comebacks from injury throughout his career. On a number of occasions, Del Potro's ranking before his comeback was in three figures but he managed to break into the Top 5.

Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17



Bangkok (2010)

Sydney (2011)

Sydney (2015)

Delray Beach (2016)

Delray Beach (2017)

Delray Beach (2019)

Madrid (2019)

Buenos Aires (2022 - announced) #DelPotro career major and minor comebacksBangkok (2010)Sydney (2011)Sydney (2015)Delray Beach (2016)Delray Beach (2017)Delray Beach (2019)Madrid (2019)Buenos Aires (2022 - announced) #DelPotro career major and minor comebacksBangkok (2010)Sydney (2011) Sydney (2015) Delray Beach (2016) Delray Beach (2017) Delray Beach (2019) Madrid (2019)Buenos Aires (2022 - announced) https://t.co/ksQHeyJWaz

One such instance was in 2016, when he returned following recovery from a wrist injury. Over the next couple of years, Del Potro won a Masters 1000 title, an Olympic silver and reached a Grand Slam final. These results, among others, helped him attain a career-high ranking of No.3.

However, he suffered another series of injuries, starting at the end of 2018. During the 2019 Queen's Club Championships, Del Potro fractured his kneecap and has not featured in any tournament since then. As a result, his ranking dropped to 745th.

It would not be a surprise if he manages to make another comeback given his track record. However, this will probably be a bigger challenge for him than it was in 2016. This is because of the long duration for which he has been out. All his previous injuries will also likely be key factors to be assessed.

Del Potro said he is aiming to return to action by February during the Argentina Open. It will be followed by the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro. It will be interesting to see whether he is able to be back in court within the next couple of months.

