Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro has expressed his desire to return to the court at the 2023 US Open before calling time on his career.

Del Potro last competed on the tour at the Argentina Open in February 2022. The Argentine lost his Round-of-32 match to compatriot Federico Delbonis in straight sets, breaking down in tears on the court amid speculations of it being the last match of his career.

However, del Potro has been open about his desire to return to the court at the US Open for his farewell to the sport. The former World No. 3 has a storied history at the US Open, having defeated five-time defending champion Roger Federer in 2009 final to claim his solitary Grand Slam title. He also reached the final in 2018, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

In an interview with the Argentine publication Pangina12, Juan Martin del Potro once again weighed in on his desire to compete at Flushing Meadows for the last time but also acknowledged that his health may not allow it.

“With the US Open I have an internal desire that is to step on the court for the last time and play a worthy game. My health sends me messages that are not compatible with that desire. If in a month the body tells me that I can't do it, that I choose another way to close my career, I'm going to listen to it. But every day I get up to fulfill my wish until I have to make an announcement," Juan Martin del Potro said.

The 34-year-old opened up about wanting to take to the court at the recently-concluded French Open. However, he admitted that he must accept that his physical condition would not allow him to do so.

"This challenge is different from the previous ones. Today I do not have a super happy life, because I see Roland Garros and I want to play, but I have to listen to my physique and accept that the body makes me look for another path in life," he added.

"I knew that I had a weapon that they didn't like" - Juan Martin del Potro on his battles with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic

Juan Martin del Potro comments on his rivalry with the Big 3

Juan Martin del Potro also reflected on his battles with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. He stated that he had a unique advantage over the Big-3 in terms of his powerful game and the speed of his shots.

“I knew that I had a weapon that they didn't like: my powerful game, the speed of my shots. They didn't have it. When they caught me right I outpaced them in speed; that's why I beat them," Juan Martin del Potro said.

Federer led 18-7 in his head-to-head against Del Potro. However, it was the Argentine who came out on top in their last encounter in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open final.

Meanwhile, Nadal enjoys an 11-6 head-to-head record over del Potro, while Djokovic holds a 16-4 winning record.

Poll : 0 votes