Judy Murray urges British fans to flock to Emirates Arena after Great Britain set up semifinal date with Australia in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Great Britain defeated Spain 3-0 in a must-win tie on Thursday to advance to the semifinal stage of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.

In light of that, Judy Murray called on British tennis fans to turn up in large numbers to support the home side who will take on Australia up next. The Scotswoman was in attendance at the Emirates Arena and backed the Great Britain side in person and on social media over the course of the tournament.

"Get yourselves down to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow tmrw to support the girls in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinal v Australia," tweeted the tennis coach who is also the mother of British tennis legend Andy Murray.

Heather Watson got the better of Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-0, 6-2, while Harriet Dart defeated World No. 13 Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-4 in the two singles encounters. Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett then teamed up to get past Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova 7-6(5), 6-2, thus ensuring that Great Britain made it to the last four of the Billie Jean Cup Finals for the first time since 1981.

Earlier, a 1-2 loss to Kazakhstan left the team with no option but to win all their matches against a strong Spanish side. The team's star, Emma Raducanu, was also unable to make herself available for the tournament due to injury, further jeopardizing the team's chances.

Thankfully, the team was able to come out on top in a very strong group, holding their nerves admirably. Australia, meanwhile, booked their spot in the semifinals with a 3-0 rout of Belgium after having beaten Slovakia earlier.

“It’s a momentous moment" - Anne Keothavong after Great Britain's emphatic win in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 - Day Three: Spain v Great Britain

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong lauded her side for having come back from the brink of defeat to register a memorable win. Keothavong described the victory as a "momentous moment" while hailing the manner in which her country's players approached the match.

“It’s a momentous moment. We are fortunate to be in this competition for reasons you’re all aware of, but to then deliver and get through to the semi-finals, I mean, it’s incredible. It really is. It’s down to the players. The way they approached the match today, yeah, just amazing,” she stated after the win.

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart praised teammate Heather Watson for inspiring her in the big match against Paula Badosa.

“Honestly, Heather’s match inspired me so much. I’m just so proud to represent my country, to be able to also perform on home soil in front of a home crowd. Doesn’t get more special than that,” the Brit player stressed.

The semifinal of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals between Australia and Great Britain will be played on Saturday.

