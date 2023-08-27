"Jumping on the Miami bandwagon" - Coco Gauff reacts to Lionel Messi scoring on his MLS debut for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls

Coco Gauff recently reacted to Lionel Messi's remarkable goal during his debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) for Inter Miami against the New York Red Bulls.

On Saturday, Messi came off the bench to secure a crucial goal for Miami. This goal put an end to the team's excruciating 11-match winless streak in the league and also propelled them to a resounding 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls, with the Argentine maestro leading the charge.

The victory signified Messi and his teammates' first win in the MLS in 12 games, following their previous triumph over New England 2-1 on May 14. During this period, Miami endured a challenging streak, suffering seven consecutive losses that led them to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

However, their recent triumph against New York has propelled them from the bottom spot, now positioned two points above Toronto, who have played three additional games.

After witnessing Lionel Messi's incredible goal, Coco Gauff took to social media to express her support for the Miami team, declaring that she is now "jumping on the Miami bandwagon."

"Jumping on the Miami bandwagon🌴 🎯 😏 ," Gauff tweeted.

Coco Gauff pays homage to Serena Williams, recognizes the trailblazers of the sport in her speech at WTA's 50th anniversary event

Coco Gauff at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala

Coco Gauff recently delivered a compelling address to her colleagues, including players from the past, present, and future, at the 50th anniversary event hosted by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The WTA, established in 1973, recently hosted a evening in New York City to commemorate its 50th anniversary. This event also served as a tribute to the Original 9, a group of trailblazing women who played a pivotal role in establishing the WTA as the governing body of women's tennis.

A multitude of former players and tennis legends graced the event, including Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs, Tracy Austin, and Gabriela Sabatini. Several active players who are currently preparing for the US Open, such as Coco Gauff, Bianca Andreescu, and Donna Vekic, also marked their presence.

Coco Gauff delivered a speech, acknowledging the invaluable contributions made by the legends of the sport. She praised the fearless women who shattered barriers to establish the association, empowering the present generation to carry forward their remarkable legacy.

“It feels a bit like I’ve walked into a women’s tennis history book that has come to life,” Gauff said. “The WTA history that we all celebrate, is about a tour founded by women who were unafraid, and carried on by women who are empowered by the legacy we work every day to build upon.”

Gauff expressed her deep admiration for her idol, Serena Williams, and acknowledged her remarkable career. As a black woman herself, the 19-year old emphasized how the extraordinary achievements of the 23-time Grand Slam champion have motivated her to aim for greatness.

“In Serena Williams, I watched someone who dominated women’s tennis in a way no one else has ever had. More importantly, I saw someone who looked like me, and helped me believe I could achieve as I follow my own unique path,” Coco Gauff said.

A video of the speech can be seen here.