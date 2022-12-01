Create

"Just another regular day a White American guy has an opinion on something" - Tennis fans slam Reilly Opelka for his view on Fernando Verdasco's ban

By Parag Jain
Modified Dec 01, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Reilly Opelka (L) and Fernando Verdasco
Reilly Opelka has received flack on social media after tennis fans found his comments on Fernando Verdasco's two-month ban uncalled for.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Wednesday released a statement stating that Verdasco was banned for two months after he tested positive for the drug methylphenidate and forgot to renew the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). A TUE allows athletes to compete even if their medication involves a prohibited substance.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who was tested at an ATP Challenger event in Brazil in February 2022, accepted the charge under the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP). However, Opelka took to social media to accuse Verdasco of legal doping, saying that Adderall was a performance-enhancing drug.

"One of the biggest issues in tennis.. why are guys taking adderall for the first time in their life as adults? Legal doping," Opelka tweeted.
One of the biggest issues in tennis.. why are guys taking adderall for the first time in their life as adults? Legal doping twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…
"Sorry but I don't have empathy for any tennis player testing positive for adderall, as in my mind it's a PED," he wrote.
Sorry but I dont have empathy for any tennis player testing positive for adderall, as in my mind its a PED. twitter.com/ChumJetzeAnyon…

While defending Verdasco and players with other disorders, fans blasted Opelka for his insensitive remarks and suggested that the American had no idea what he was talking about.

"Hey a**hole, Verdasco was actually diagnosed with ADHD as a child but couldn’t receive treatment to avoid the exact problem you’re being up. However, the rules have changed now thanks to TUEs, and he can finally take medication. god forbid he try to make his life easier," a fan tweeted.
hey asshole, verdasco was actually diagnosed with ADHD as a child but couldn’t receive treatment to avoid the exact problem you’re being up. however, the rules have changed now thanks to TUEs, and he can finally take medication. god forbid he try to make his life easier! twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…

Another fan called Opelka "uneducated" for his views on the issue.

"God forbid someone gets the help they need to function if they're an adult, they'll have to worry about Reilly Opelka opening up his uneducated dumbass mouth to accuse them of doping," a user wrote.
god forbid someone gets the help they need to function if theyre an adult 🙄🙄🙄 they'll have to worry about reilly opelka opening up his uneducated dumbass mouth to accuse them of doping 🙄🙄🙄 twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
"ADHD is an actual condition that affects ppl in their daily lives and it's actually amazing he made it at such a high level in a sport that requires such concentration during HOURS + Verdasco has achieved more than you ever will so stfu," another tweet read.
?????? adhd is an actual condition that affects ppl in their daily lives and it's actually amazing he made it at such a high level in a sport that requires such concentration during HOURS + verdasco has achieved more than you ever will so stfu twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…

the discussion around mental health/illness in tennis is never even gonna get off the ground if someone can't even take adhd meds without getting accused of doping twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
@ReillyOpelka What do you suggest someone with ADHD does then? You do realise that a lot of players have medical exemptions? Where are you drawing the line?
How is it the first time if you’re renewing? Verdasco plays like ON medication that helps you stay focused and locked in?!? Lol lol no no I beg twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…
@ReillyOpelka Looks like the new PED classifications will be based on whats on Reillys mind. Players better stay in your good graces.
Just another regular day White American guy has an opinion on something and entitled to their statements twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…
@ReillyOpelka We can tell by your numerous posts that you don’t have empathy. ( the rest of your post was unnecessary)
sorry but I don’t have any empathy for any tennis player going on twitter to whine and complain about something that is absolutely none of their business twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…
Reilly Opelka bravely comes out against… neurodivergent tennis players twitter.com/ReillyOpelka/s…
@ReillyOpelka wanna tell us every supplement and medicine that you take, so we can decide which ‘in our minds’ are PEDs

"Are ADHD meds the meldonium for the brain?" - Pam Shriver reacts to Fernando Verdasco's ban

Fernando Verdasco&#039;s ban will end on January 8, 2023
Fernando Verdasco's ban will end on January 8, 2023

After Fernando Verdasco received a two-month ban for failing to renew the TUE for his medication for ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), former American player Pam Shriver stated that many players used such medications.

"Through grapevines of pro tennis, I hear that many players are on ADHD meds to help sharpen focus and concentration in a manner that brings up integrity questions. Are ADHD meds the meldonium for the brain? Wonder how many current players have asked for a TUE for ADHD recently," Shirver tweeted following Fernando Verdasco's ban.

