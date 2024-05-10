“Just getting started” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian applauds President Joe Biden urging US fans to support women’s sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently commended President Joe Biden urging people to support women's sports. Ohanian, a big advocate for women's sports himself, also talked about how women's sports are beginning to find their footing.

President Biden recently urged the people of America to support women's sports to start showing up to the matches and watch the games on television as this would lead to more sponsorships and more programming opportunities

He also said that this should be a norm throughout and not only during the championships and ended the tweet with a message about growing women's sports and inspiring the nation.

"As a nation, we need to support women’s sports by showing up in person and watching on TV – with more sponsorships and programming. Not just during championships. But all year round. Let's grow women’s sports and continue inspiring the nation."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is well-known for being vocal in his aim to promote women's sports responded to the President's tweet where he applauded the statements made by him and wrote that women's sports was just getting started.

"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻just getting started"

In yet another response tweet, Ohanian responded to the president's tweet with a finger-up emoji to show his support. It also implied that he agreed with what was written.

"👆🏼"

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spoke about the mistakes being made in the inception phase of women's sports

During his appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talked about how marketing women's sports properly will give them a proper platform and help them reach desired results.

He firstly mentioned how the women's final at the US Open was still more viewed than the men's despite the absence of the Williams sisters.

"We have a great case study in American sports. If you look at the US Open, even if there is not a Williams sister in it, more Americans watch the women's US Open final than the men," he said (3:22).

He mentioned how having two general talents like Venus and Serena Williams being backed by marketing and investing made the American public recognize the greatness of these women and wanted them to get paid their worth.

"What you had in tennis two generational talents and you had a sport that was marketed to, that was invested in, that was made relevant for the American public. The American public was like yo, we love greatness we love these women, get them paid."

Ohanian also explained that the basic principles were missing in all women's leagues which are initially treated as a well-intentioned charity. This sets the bar low and people refrain from investing in it leading to bad results.

"What I think has been missing in all these other leagues is they're not started from, in Tech we say first principles, they're started almost as like a well-intentioned charity. It hamstrings expectations because if you expect low things and you don't invest in it, you don't think about it with fresh eyes, you get bad results"

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams frequently invests in women's sports and also own the Angel City FC in the National Women's soccer league.

