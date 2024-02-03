Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has expressed excitement over Lewis Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season.

Hamilton, widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, has won seven World Drivers' Championship titles. The Brit has been driving for Mercedes since 2013 and has won six out of his seven titles with the German team.

However, Hamilton recently announced that he would leave Mercedes after the 2024 season and join Ferrari, arguably the most iconic and successful team in F1. Ferrari confirmed the news on Thursday, February 1, saying that Hamilton has signed a multiyear contract that would see him replace Carlos Sainz and partner with Charles Leclerc.

Ohanian shared the news on his Instagram story on Friday, February 2, and revealed that he had bought some Ferrari merchandise to support the 39-year-old British driver.

"LFG Lewis Hamilton, I just grabbed some Ferrari merch," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

Ohanian is a well-known entrepreneur and investor, who co-founded the popular social media platform Reddit. Ohanian and Williams got married in 2017 and have two daughters, Olympia (6) and Adira River (five months old).

"Serena Williams is just such a warrior" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton once said that he draws inspiration from retired tennis legend Serena Williams.

In an interview with racer.com in September 2022, Hamilton elaborated on why he finds motivation in the 23-time Grand Slam champion, using her as a source of encouragement to persevere.

“I take a lot of inspiration from other athletes like watching Serena, seeing everything she’s gone through and in conversations, just the way she’s pulled herself back up and the great performances. … she is just such a warrior, and she’s my inspiration right now."

Hamilton also discussed the significant role that mindset plays in achieving lasting success, emphasizing that athletes generally dislike experiencing failure.

“It’s really just about taking time to sit back, reflect, figure out what you can do better. As athletes, we are super-determined; we don’t like to lose; we don’t like to fail. Failure is not an option, but sometimes you do, and that’s part of the process. It’s how you then don’t beat yourself up or beat yourself down; it’s how you take it on, put it on your back and use it as experience to power forward," he added.

