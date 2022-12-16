"Just holding my head up high no matter what happened" - Venus Williams reveals the proudest moment of her career

Venus Williams said that she is proud o herself for holding her head up high regardless of what happened throughout her illustrious career.

The 42-year-old is very active on social media where she often interacts with her fans. In one such recent interaction, she was asked what has been the proudest moment of her incredible career.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion did not mention any particular match or tournament but instead said that she is proud of herself for holding her head up high regardless of the situation.

Williams also said that there were a lot of days when she entered the court while not feeling very well but gave it her all nonetheless.

"My proudest moment I think, is not in particular, like one match. My proudest moment would be just holding my head up high no matter what happened, no matter how you feel on court. There are a lot of days when I have walked out and have not felt amazing, but I gave my best and I held my head up high. At that moment, that's all I had, so that's what I gave," Venus Williams said.

The American was last seen in action at the US Open, where she suffered first-round exits in both the singles and doubles tournaments. The 42-year-old lost 6-1, 7-6(5) to Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in the women's singles event. In the doubles, she partnered with her sister Serena Williams and lost 7-6(5), 6-4 to the Czech pair of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

"I'm a good sport but that doesn't mean that I like to lose" - Venus Williams describes herself as an athlete

Venus Williams in action at the Canadian Open

During the same interaction session, one fan asked Venus Williams to describe herself as an athlete in five words. The 42-year-old initially joked and called herself mean, nasty and unsportsmanlike, before saying that she was extremely competitive.

She added that while she was a good sport, she didn't like to lose. She also called herself a "bit of a bully".

"Mean, nasty, unsportsmanlike, does that match? No. Five words, definitely extremely competitive and everyone definitely thinks that I'm nice but I wouldn't say I'm the nicest person on the court, I'm just very sportswomanlike. I'm a good sport but that doesn't mean that I like to lose. Yea, I'm definitely a bit of a bully but I'm also a little bit smart," she said.

