"Just a loser who wants attention"; "Totally irrelevant" - Jannik Sinner fans lash out at Italian rapper for comparing World No. 2 to Hitler

Fans recently expressed their frustration after Jannik Sinner was compared to Adolf Hitler for his German accent. Italian rapper Fedez mocked the World No. 2 in his new song.

Fedez published the lyrics of his new song on social media, which prompted heavy backlash. Multiple translation tools showed Fedez insulting the four-time men's singles Grand Slam champion in the last sentence of a paragraph that implies "Italians have a new idol, his name is Jannik Sinner, a purebred Italian with the accent of Adolf Hitler," (according to Google Translate).

The ridiculing remark on Sinner was made owing to his upbringing in South Tyrol, a German-speaking province in northern Italy. The disrespect did not land well with the Sinner's fans, who criticized the rapper.

"Just a loser who wants attention. A journalist calls him Falena, which translates to moth, because he is attracted to others' light and he wants to orbit in one way or another around them, " a fan opined.

Another fan stated that the rapper is undeserving of commenting on the Italian tennis star.

"He is a complete nobody and totally irrelevant," another fan blasted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Just found out an Italian SoundCloud rapper has one sided beef with 4 time grand slam champion Jannik Sinner," one of the fans chimed in.

"WHO is fedez and WHY is he comparing jannik to hitler," a fan questioned.

"A wanna be rapper, attention seeker (as someone else rightly said)," one of the fans exclaimed.

"Cause he doesn’t know who to have beef with anymore," another fan added.

Jannik Sinner opens up about making changes to his game after the 2025 US Open defeat

Jannik Sinner during the US Open in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner fell short of defending his US Open title after a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Carlos Alcaraz. In the press conference after the finals, Sinner reflected on his campaign and stated that he needs to make changes to his game, realizing he should be more unpredictable.

“I didn't make one certain volley, I didn't use a lot of drop shots (today). And then you arrive to a point where you play against Carlos, where you have to go out of the comfort zone. So I'm gonna aim to, you know, maybe even losing some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes, trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player and because I think that's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day, that's my main goal.” (thetennisgazette.com)

In the 2025 season, Jannik Sinner enjoyed an impressive run by making it to the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

