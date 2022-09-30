"Just a matter of time before I see you Nicky boy" - Bernard Tomic sends warning shot to 'scared' and 'obsessed' Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis professional Bernard Tomic took aim at fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, sending a warning message to the "obsessed" Kyrgios.

Tomic, 29, held an AMA (ask me anything) on Instagram and answered a series of questions about his routine and tennis goals. Among those questions was also one related to Kyrgios' Instagram story a few days back. In the said story, Kyrgios, when asked about holding an exhibition match with Tomic, said that he is not interested in making his compatriot "relevant anymore."

"Tbh don't think I wanna make him relevant anymore. I'm not gonna bother with someone 800 in the world but all the best," Kyrgios captioned his story.

Tomic, who is currently ranked No. 660 in the ATP rankings, shared the story of a bunch of questions related to the Kyrgios issue. In the next story, he hit out at Kyrgios and issued him a warning.

"Just a matter of time before I see you Nicky boy. #obsessed #scared."

The Australian duo of Tomic and Kyrgios have had a few more feuds with each other more recently in May 2022 when Kyrgios turned down a million dollar challenge from Tomic.

"Done it before, will do it again" - Bernard Tomic on re-entering into the top-100 of ATP rankings

2022 AO Qualifying: Day 2

Bernard Tomic responded to a fan's question asking when he would make a comeback into the top-100 of the ATP rankings and the Aussie former top-20 player was optimistic about his chances.

"Done it before, will do it again," Tomic answered.

In a similar story, the Australian also spoke about slowly regaining the momentum required to climb back into the upper ranks of tennis.

"Momentum's coming my way. Not long now," Tomic captioned his story.

Bernard Tomic, the 2011 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, suffered a severe dip in form and rankings in 2017, when he finished the year ranked World No. 140. His poor form continued even the following year as he dropped out of the top 200 in the world. However, a few good results helped his ranking and the Australian climbed back to No. 83.

However, he again lost his mojo as he finished the year ranked World No. 185. Since then, Tomic's long streak of poor results has forced him out of the top 500 of the ATP rankings.

Bernard Tomic is plying his trade at Futures events and contested the M15 Cancun 20A recently, an ITF tennis tournament. Seeded first, Tomic beat Francisco Rocha, 6-1, 6-2, in the first-round of the event and defeated India's Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the event.

