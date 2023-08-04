"Just Rafael Nadal and Mery being the cutest couple in the entire world" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's latest Greece vacation with wife

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is currently on vacation with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their son.

The Spaniard has been out of action since bowing out from the 2023 Australian Open, where he was the defending champion. Nadal later revealed that he injured his left hip flexor during the tournament and eventually had to undergo arthroscopic surgery in June.

Following his withdrawal from the 2023 Roland Garros, the former World No. 1 revealed his desire to disconnect from tennis, stating that he will "enjoy not having schedules".

The Spanish tennis icon has been living it up in his recovery period, as he was recently spotted touring the lanes of Greece hand in hand with his wife Maria Francisca Perello.

Tennis fans have taken to Twitter in admiration of the happy couple, who were also kind enough to pose with fans at a clothing boutique in Athens.

"Oh nothing just Rafa and Mery being the cutest couple in the entire world," a fan heartily reacted to a photo of the couple hand in hand.

"Rafa and Mery at a clothing boutique in Athens," another fan shared.

"Mery is so beautiful," one fan exclaimed.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Sandy @nycsandygirl in the narrow lanes of the island & in a supermarket. Their yacht awaits at a deserted beach.

SportDay Rafa is now in Ios! Cruising around the lovely Cyclades Islands in the Aegean sea continues. Rafa & Mery were spotted walking hand in handin the narrow lanes of the island & in a supermarket. Their yacht awaits at a deserted beach. sportday.gr/lifestyle/2044… ￼ ￼SportDay pic.twitter.com/X23tRETQMP

Ppeanut @Ppeanut5 @nycsandygirl Thanks for sharing. So good to see Rafa and Mery enjoying this unexpected holiday time together.

@ [email protected] @lewington_trudy @rafancoreana Such a lovely guy , will miss him when he retires next year Xxx

mimi 𓃶𓃚 @loveisparpall idk why but they both really give off the same babyism energy. their baby must be the babiest baby to ever exist 🥺🤏 twitter.com/rafancoreana/s…

Sunny @rafancoreana



“The..supermarket…was recently visited by tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who has been in Patras since yesterday and pleasantly surprises those who meet him up close.



Smiling in the store of the well-known supermarket chain, he delighted everyone.” Rafa in Greece the other day“The..supermarket…was recently visited by tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who has been in Patras since yesterday and pleasantly surprises those who meet him up close.Smiling in the store of the well-known supermarket chain, he delighted everyone.” pic.twitter.com/ZJ91R3ilLN

The genesis RAFA!🎾♟💪 @KarenDWhitt4 @nycsandygirl She has been a very patient person. It is great to see them getting to spend time with each other.

Having visited several picturesque islands in the Mediterranean country, the two-time Australian Open champion was first seen on holiday with his family in June. Nadal shared a beautiful picture of him with his wife and baby son as they sailed through the Corinth Canal on a luxury yacht.

"The obstacle for Rafael Nadal is clearly his body" - Tennis analyst

Rafael Nadal talks to the press at the 2023 Australian Open

Veteran tennis analyst Gill Gross recently appeared on the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast to discuss Rafael Nadal's tennis future. Gross was of the opinion that the former World No. 1's biggest obstacle is his body, referring to the injuries he has constantly sustained over the past years.

Gross also added that Nadal has never been short of internal motivation, which he felt was clearly visible with the level of effort the Spaniard puts on the court.

"The obstacle for Rafa is clearly his body, and he has never been really without motivation. Because I believe Nadal when he says he goes out there and kind of is pretty good at motivating from within without having to rely on really anything external. And I think that is clearly true by just how level his fight and his effort maintain," Gross said.

