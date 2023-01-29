"Just raised the bar for trophy photoshoots so high you have no idea" - Tennis fans in awe of Aryna Sabalenka's photoshoot with Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her first Grand Slam title with a glorious photoshoot on Sunday that left tennis fans awestruck.

Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final at the Rod Laver Arena. The Belarusian participated in a photoshoot on the Yarra river the next day. Donning a glamorous pink dress and high heels, with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup held firmly in her hands, Sabalenka posed for pictures. Tennis fans were left in awe with the gorgeousness of the 24-year-old as many pinned her photoshoot to be one of the most iconic in tennis history.

One fan took to Twitter to state that Sabalenka had "raised the bar" for trophy photoshoots after her pictures were released on Sunday.

"she just raised the bar for trophy photoshoots so high you have no idea," their tweet read.

"she just raised the bar for trophy photoshoots so high you have no idea," their tweet read.

Another user compared the newly crowned World No. 2 to an iconic video game character.

"Princess Peach if she slayed," the fan wrote.

A tennis page on Twitter stated that Sabalenka's post-title win photoshoot was the best ever. They felt that the pictures were "unserious" but "perfect."

"This is the best champions photo set ever. The dress, the shoes, the gondola with oversized pillows... it's all so unserious, but so well done. Perfect," they wrote.

"This is the best champions photo set ever. The dress, the shoes, the gondola with oversized pillows... it's all so unserious, but so well done. Perfect," they wrote.

Another fan felt that the Belarusian's photos would go down as one of the best "of all time."

"one of the best trophy shoots of all time tbh," wrote the user in their tweet.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

"If I ever, say, win the Australian Open like Aryna Sabalenka, I too would like to celebrate by taking my trophy on a punt and gently sailing through a Monet painting"

was MDNASPEARSS @mediamdnaspears



The WTA and Australian Open knew they had to come up with something iconic for their IT girl.



#AustralianOpen #AusOpen The photoshoot Aryna Sabalenka deserves!The WTA and Australian Open knew they had to come up with something iconic for their IT girl. The photoshoot Aryna Sabalenka deserves! The WTA and Australian Open knew they had to come up with something iconic for their IT girl.#AustralianOpen #AusOpen https://t.co/bHaycdrHac

Aryna Sabalenka "super happy" that she was able to "handle the emotions" and win the Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka with the 2023 Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka revealed that she was extremely delighted to have held her nerves during the match and to make it across the line to win the maiden Grand Slam of her career.

Speaking to the press post-match, the 24-year-old stated that she was "super happy" to have held her emotions to eventually win the championship at the Australian Open. She also went on to credit her team for the massive feat.

“I’m super happy that I was able to handle all those emotions and win this one. “I’m still shaking and super nervous. My team -- the craziest team on tour, I would say. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs the last year. We worked so hard. You guys deserve this trophy, it’s more about you than me," Aryna Sabalenka expressed.

With her title win on Saturday, Sabalenka became the 58th different women’s Grand Slam winner in the Open Era.

