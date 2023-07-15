“Just me and the sea” - Maria Sharapova shares an adorable picture of her baby boy Theodore on the beach

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova recently shared an adorable picture of her spending time with her baby boy Theodore on a beach.

Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in February 2020, welcomed her first child with her fiance and British businessman Alexander Gilkes on July 1, 2022. The couple announced the news of their son’s birth two weeks later, revealing his name and birth date in Roman numerals. Theodore means “the gift of God” in Greek.

Sharapova posted an adorable picture of Theodore on her Instagram story on Friday, July 14. In the picture, Theodore wore a beige hat and a striped onesie, as he gazed at the ocean. The location of the beach was not disclosed.

"Just me and the sea," Sharapova wrote on Instagram.

Maria Sharapova on Instagram

Sharapova and Gilkes got engaged in December 2020, after two years of dating. Gilkes, who is the co-founder of the online auction platform Paddle8, is a friend of Prince William and Prince Harry and was previously married to Meghan Markle’s friend Misha Nonoo.

The couple has not revealed much about their wedding plans, as they are focused on raising their son. Maria Sharapova has been busy with her business ventures, such as her candy brand Sugarpova and her skincare line Supergoop.

The Russian has also been involved in philanthropic work, such as supporting education for underprivileged children and raising awareness about mental health.

"Didn't want the responsibility of being a role model" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova in the 2014 French Open

Maria Sharapova recently shared her thoughts on fans, expressing her reluctance to bear the burden of being a role model in her book 'Unstoppable: My Life So Far.'

The 36-year-old revealed developing a new perspective, realizing that when young girls and boys would express their desire to be like her, she wanted them to aspire to be even better.

Sharapova didn't wish to carry the responsibility of being a role model, acknowledging that this may have been a somewhat selfish sentiment.

"I grew a completely new understanding. When young girls and boys would say, 'I want to be like you,' I would think, 'No, you want to be better than me'. I didn't want the responsibility of being a role model. Maybe it was a selfish thing," Sharapova wrote.

Furthermore, Sharapova acknowledged that she later comprehended the perspective of her fans. The Russian also recognized that she could influence their day, mindset, and overall happiness, a realization that she had previously overlooked or not actively pursued.

"I understand now from the fan's point of view – that they live, that they breathe, that they have a life of their own and you are able to change their day, change their mind, change their mindset, to change how they wake up in the morning and if they're happy or not. That I never understood. Or never made the effort to," Sharapova confessed.