"Just turned 80" - Jack Draper gives a shoutout to his grandfather after biggest win of his career over Carlos Alcaraz in Queen's Club

Jack Draper celebrated his stunning victory at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships against Carlos Alcaraz with his family and friends cheering him on. The Brit also gave a shoutout to his grandfather during his on-court interview.

Draper has been in scintillating form at the grass swing this year, which he kicked off at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart as the sixth seed. He defeated Sebastian Ofner, Marcos Giron, defending champion Frances Tiafoe, Brandon Nakashima, and former champion Matteo Berrettini en route to the title. This feat also helped him become the new British No. 1.

The Brit took this form into the Queen's Club Championships where he kicked off his campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win against Mariano Navone to set up a second-round clash with the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 22-year-old home favorite handed the Spaniard a shocking 7-6(3), 6-3 defeat in just an hour and 39 minutes to bring the latter's title defense to an end.

During the on-court interview after the match, Jack Draper gave a shoutout to his grandfather, who just turned 80, and also thanked the family, friends, and fans for cheering him on.

“Yeah I've got my granddad here in the Under Armour, just turned 80. He is doing well. Yeah, my mum, my whole team, my school friends over there, and just all of you guys. Thank you.”

"There's no place I'd rather be right now" - Jack Draper shares his thoughts on his win

Jack Draper expressed his elation at ousting Carlos Alcaraz during the post-match interview acknowledging the talent of the Spaniard. The Brit knew that he needed to bring his A-game in the match and was glad to have done that.

"Yeah, um it was a really tough match on you coming out here. Carlos is defending champion here. Um, obviously won at Wimbledon last year and an incredible talent and so amazing for the sport. So, I had to come out and play really well. And, luckily I did today, so thank you."

The home favorite said that there was no other place he would be and loved playing in front of his family, friends, and the British crowd before going on to thank them.

"There's no place I'd rather be right now. My family, my friend, the British support. You guys are amazing and I wanna keep on playing here. I've been desperate to come back."

Jack Draper will play Tommy Paul in the third round in what will be the fifth meeting between the two men. Draper leads their head-to-head 3-1.