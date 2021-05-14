"Just to win one game a year like that, it's worth all the effort" - Rafael Nadal after beating Denis Shapovalov in Rome thriller

Rafael Nadal survived a three-set thriller against Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday. The Spaniard was down a set and a break, but he rallied to win the second set before clinching the third in a tiebreak.

Following the 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Shapovalov, Nadal claimed that he was happy to come through matches where he was not at his best. He also stressed on the importance of fighting on in such situations, and asserted that he chose not to "fail in attitude".

"When you are losing 6-3 and 3-0 you think about winning two games with the wind in your favor, although neither of them were going well," Rafael Nadal said. "You go on, because if you let go you're in the shower in five minutes."

"So I choose to fight and not fail in attitude," he added. "Try not to miss with the head if I do it with the racket. That's what sport is, fighting even if things seem impossible. Just to win one game a year like that, it's worth all the effort."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion further claimed that winning matches like the one on Thursday reminds him of the physicality that he still possesses.

"Being able to win matches like today, long and against young players, gives me confidence in my body," he said.

Rafael Nadal saved two match points in the third set, while serving at 5-6. But he played that moment down, and pointed out that he has never won a Grand Slam from such a situation.

"I don't remember every time I saved match points, but I don't think I ever won a Grand Slam by saving one," the 34-year-old asserted.

Rafael Nadal went on to claim that the victory was "satisfactory", before again emphasizing the need to have the "right attitude" for success.

"In the end they are victories that are satisfactory, personally enough," the Spaniard said. "When you have fought both physically and mentally, they give you confidence and security. You have to have the right attitude, without complaining, because I haven't played at the best possible level and you usually lose."

"I think I will have a chance to arrive at Roland Garros well-prepared" - Rafael Nadal

During his post-match presser, Rafael Nadal was also asked about his chances at Roland Garros this year, given that he has endured a tricky clay swing so far. The 34-year-old responded that he doesn't just think about the Grand Slams, but also about what he can do to improve from one day to the next.

He did, however, go on to claim that he believes he has had the right preparation for Roland Garros.

"I go my way to do what I can and what I know," Rafael Nadal said. "Today it was difficult to do it when things started so bad on all sets. I made good passings and the drive worked for me, I was also improving the serve percentages."

"This tournament is very important to me and I live from my day to day, I do not think only of four appointments (Grand Slams) a year," he added. "I think I will have a chance to arrive at Roland Garros well-prepared. I have a good load of games, with bad games, good games and different situations."

The Spaniard lost in the quarterfinals in the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters earlier this spring, to Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev respectively. He did, however, triumph at the Barcelona Open for the 12th time in between those two events.

Rafael Nadal will now take on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday, the stage at which he has lost in each of his last three claycourt Masters 1000 appearances.