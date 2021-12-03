"Just yesterday we held another video call with Peng Shuai" - IOC responds to WTA suspending tennis tournaments in China

The International Olympic Committee claim that they have managed to hold a conversation with Peng Shuai for the second time since her apparent disappearance. This comes in the wake of the WTA suspending all Chinese tournaments pending the resolution of Peng's problem.

WTA chairman Steve Simon made the announcement on Wednesday after failing to get sufficient proof of Peng Shuai's well-being. The 35-year-old has not been seen in public since accusing former Chinese Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

Simon has repeatedly demanded proof of Peng's safety, declaring that he is not convinced despite receiving assurances about her well-being. Now the IOC has once again joined the converstaion, stating that they contacted Peng on Wednesday and that a personal meeting has been agreed for January.

The IOC's statement read:

"We share the same concern as many other people and organisations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai. This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her. We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January."

"There are different ways to achieve her well-being and safety...We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

The IOC had also reportedly held a video conference with Peng Shuai on 21 November, during which she was ostensibly in good health. However, many tennis fans believe the IOC's video calls don't amount to solid evidence of Peng's safety.

The unilateral decision by the WTA in the name of 'protecting its players' was made based on fictitious information, says Chinese Tennis Association

The Chinese government has accused WTA of coercing Peng Shuai

The Chinese government has expressed its displeasure with the WTA, accusing them of coercing Peng Shuai and depriving her of freedom of expression.

Global Times @globaltimesnews #Editorial : WTA suspended tournaments in China amid so-called concerns about safety of Peng Shuai. The WTA is expanding its influence in a speculative way, bringing politics into women’s tennis deeply, setting a bad example for the entire sporting world. #Editorial: WTA suspended tournaments in China amid so-called concerns about safety of Peng Shuai. The WTA is expanding its influence in a speculative way, bringing politics into women’s tennis deeply, setting a bad example for the entire sporting world. https://t.co/XyJUkufDG8

The Chinese Tennis Association have also expressed their anger, stating that the WTA's decision to suspend tournaments in the country is based on fictititious information.

"The unilateral decision by the WTA in the name of 'protecting its players' was made based on fictitious information, the CTA said, noting that it not only beset and hurt the relevant athlete herself, but will also severely harm the female tennis players’ fair opportunities to compete," their statement read.

Peng Shuai's disappearance is currently the most talked-about matter in tennis. Several tennis stars have expressed their concern regarding her disappearance, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova.

So far, sporadic videos of Peng having dinner with her family and of signing autographs at an event are the only evidence of her safety. But the WTA announcement suspending all tournaments in China is a strong indication that her well-being is still in question.

The IOC have said that a personal meeting with Peng has been arranged next month, so that is something to keep an eye out for.

Edited by Musab Abid