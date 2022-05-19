"Just because he's young and already in the top 10, like Nadal was, doesn't mean they're alike" - Andrey Rublev shuts down comparisons between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz 

Andrey Rublev, who had a positive start to the season after winning three titles, is now all set to begin his French Open campaign.

The Russian, who beat Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Serbia Open had his say on Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz being compared to his senior counterpart Rafael Nadal.

In an interview with Match TV, the World No. 7 emphasized that comparisons should be restricted to players of the same generation and those with similar playing styles.

The two-time US Open quarterfinalist opined that the only similarities between Nadal and Alcaraz are that they are both Spaniards and use rackets of the same brand.

"On the one hand, it is wrong to compare, because all tennis players are different physically, technically, mentally, externally. On the other hand, all the same, there will always be comparisons in sports, and there is no way without it. I don't like to compare. I can only highlight that Nadal and Alcaraz are both Spaniards and both play with the Babolat rackets," Rublev said.

The Russian stated that despite Alcaraz and Nadal having different playing styles, the two have been compared since Alcaraz is young and in the top-10 like Nadal was. He added that players across generations cannot be compared.

"Their style of play is still different. Just because he's young and already in the top 10, like Nadal was, doesn't mean they're alike. There was another time when Nadal did it. Generations cannot be compared. If they were still the same age and always walked together, but one fired and the other fell short, then you can compare and answer why this happened. And such people from different generations with different styles of play cannot be compared," Rublev added.

"Now they are without soil, very slippery, very fast, like some kind of concrete" - Rublev on the courts at Roland-Garros

Rublev in action at the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open

Rublev has had mixed fortunes at Roland-Garros thus far. Seeded 13th in 2020, the Russian reached the quarterfinals before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Despite being seeded seventh last year, the Muscovite lost in the first round to Jan Lennard Struff of Germany - who reached the fourth round after getting the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the third round

The 24-year-old made no effort to hide his dislike for the courts at Roland-Garros, saying the surface had changed "over the past 5-6 years." He added that the surface was slippery and similar to concrete.

"To be honest, the courts have changed a lot in Paris over the past 5-6 years. When I played juniors, they were completely different. Now they are without soil, very slippery, very fast, like some kind of concrete," Rublev stated.

Rublev mentioned that while bigger courts were better, matches for unseeded players and training and practicing in smaller courts were difficult.

"Big courts are better. But where unseeded tennis players play, it is not only difficult to play there, but also to train. Last year, in the first round, I hit Struff, who plays one or two hits and loves to serve. He's got everything screwed up," the Russian added.

Rublev admitted that the cold and rainy conditions in 2020 aided his progress in the tournament, with the slow court speed helping the Russian against big servers.

"Conditions helped me in 2020. It was very cold and rainy. Therefore, the courts have become very slow. For me, this has been a big plus. It has become easier to operate against tennis players who like to serve and hit in one or two strokes. You could play pranks with them and take the initiative," Rublev said.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan