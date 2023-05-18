Former World No. 1 Justine Henin recently provided insight into the dynamics of her relationship with Kim Clijsters as they approached their clash in the 2003 French Open final.

Henin took out defending champion Serena Williams to advance to her maiden Roland Garros final where she was awaited by second seed and compatriot Clijsters. After having reached the 2001 Wimbledon final, this marked the Belgian's second shot at Grand Slam glory.

In an interview with Eurosport, Justine Henin opened up about her bond with Clijsters leading into the clash, highlighting their deep familiarity and bond dating back to their childhood.

"Kim and I know each other so well. The first time we met, she was eight years old and I was nine. We travelled a lot together after that. She is so different from me, almost the opposite and at the same so connected to me through our stories," Henin said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged Kim Clijsters as a source of support for her when she lost her mother at the young age of 12. The 40-year-old further added that when Clijsters' own mother fell seriously ill, she wished to protect her from experiencing a similar tragedy.

"You have to know that Kim was quite close to me when I experienced the death of my mother," she added. "Then her mum became seriously ill three or four years later. It was also a very difficult time when we met at a tournament at the time.

"I had just learned of her mother's illness and I, who had experienced this tragedy, wanted so much for her not to go through that. There was something very special between us at that point."

Henin admitted that their close bond made the prospect of facing Clijsters in the 2003 French Open final more complicated for her.

"Let's say facing Kim was the factor that made the situation more complicated for me. Actually, we both had to manage that aspect. In the run-up to the match, playing against her was my issue," she said.

Justine Henin defeated Kim Clijsters in the French Open 2003 final

Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters at Wimbledon 2010

Justine Henin defeated Kim Clijsters 6-0, 6-4 in the 2003 French Open final to secure her maiden Grand Slam title. In doing so, she became the first-ever Belgian player to taste Grand Slam success.

Henin and Clijsters faced each other 25 times over the course of their careers. Despite Clijsters holding a slightly better overall record with 13 wins compared to Henin's 12, it was Henin who emerged victorious in all three of their Grand Slam final encounters.

