“This is the biggest shock" - Kamil Majchrzak reveals he tested positive during anti-doping tests, denies wrongdoing and vows to prove his innocence

Kamil Majchrzak took to social media to reveal that he tested positive for a banned substance during anti-doping tests conducted over the last two months. He's the latest player to be entangled in a doping controversy following Fernando Verdasco and two-time Major champion Simona Halep.

Players are tested regularly by the authorities to see if they're consuming any illegal substances to boost their game. Majchrzak's recent tests, which were conducted in October and November, both came back positive for banned substances.

The 26-year-old released a short statement on Twitter, stating that he's innocent and never knowingly took any banned substance. He's ready to fight the charges to clear his name and return to tennis as soon as possible.

"I have some incredibly sad and difficult news to share with everyone. I have tested positive in anti-doping controls during October and November 2022. Firstly, I have never, ever, knowingly taken any banned substance. At this moment I have no idea what has happened and this is the biggest shock. I have started the most difficult fight of my life - the fight to prove my innocence and to return to the sport I love," Kamil Majchrzak wrote.

Majchrzak will now utilize all possible avenues to prove his innocence. There's no word regarding a suspension or ban just yet. Once he receives one, he'll likely file an appeal to overturn it.

Kamil Majchrzak enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022

Kamil Majchrzak at the 2022 French Open.

Kamil Majchrzak started the season by helping Poland reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup. He won all three of his singles ties during the group stage, following which he had to withdraw from the tournament as he tested positive for COVID-19. The Pole then reached the second round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Majchrzak continued his good run of form at the Maharashtra Open, where he made it to his maiden semifinal on the ATP tour. This propelled him to a career-high ranking of No. 75. He was unable to maintain this level throughout the year, slipping down the rankings as the season progressed.

Majchrzak's last match on the ATP tour was a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios at the Japan Open. He then moved on to the Challenger circuit, reaching the semifinals in Seoul before winning the title in Busan, which pushed him back into the top 100 of the rankings. He then lost in the first round of the Bergamo Challenger, which remains his last professional match as of now.

