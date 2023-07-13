Karen Khachanov and wife Veronika welcome second baby boy

Karen Khachanov has welcomed his second child with his wife Veronika Shkliaeva.

Khachanov and his childhood sweetheart Veronika have been together since 2011. They tied the knot in 2016 and their first child, David, was born in September 2019.

While the couple prefers to keep their love life private, rarely sharing pictures together on social media, Khachanov took to social media on Wednesday, July 12, to announce the birth of his second child - a baby boy called Mikael.

The Russian also shared a heartwarming picture of him holding his newborn son's hand.

"12.07.2023 welcome to the world my second baby boy Mikael," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Incidentally, the World No. 11 became brother-in-law to Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka after marriage, since Ivashka is married to Veronika's twin sister.

Karen Khachanov pulled out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon 2021

Karen Khachanov was forced to pull out of the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships after suffering a stress fracture and a partial fracture in his spine, which he picked up during his 2023 French Open campaign.

This marked his second consecutive absence from the grasscourt Major after being unable to compete at SW19 last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

"This is not an easy statement for me to write, but I have to inform you of my withdrawal from the upcoming Championships at Wimbledon. Due to an unfortunate injury I picked up at the French Open(stress fracture and a partial fracture in sacrum S1 bone), I will not be able to participate at Wimbledon for the second year in a row," he announced on Instragram.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Khachanov expressed his gratitude for his family's support and shared his anticipation for the birth of his second child. He signed off by thanking his fans for their understanding and continued support.

"As difficult as this is, I will now focus on my recovery, working diligently to get healthy and come back to tournaments in August. Meanwhile I am happy that I have my family by my side and grateful that I can be present for the birth of my second son who we are expecting really soon," he wrote.

"I remain committed and will use this setback as motivation to come back and hopefully keep achieving as I wish to do. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support, it means a lot to me," he added.

Karen Khachanov currently holds a 23-11 win/loss record for the season. In his previous four appearances at Wimbledon, he achieved his career-best result in 2021 with a quarterfinal run.

Poll : 0 votes