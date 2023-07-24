Karman Kaur Thandi wins ITF W60 title in the USA

Karman Kaur Thandi showcased her tennis prowess by winning the singles title at the esteemed ITF W60 Evansville tournament in the USA. This achievement makes her the second Indian woman, after Sania Mirza, to secure a professional title in the United States.

In a thrilling final match, the third-seeded Karman faced a tough challenge from Yulia Starodubtsewa of Ukraine. However, her determination and skills ultimately prevailed, and she emerged victorious with a hard-fought scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, securing the $60,000 prize.

The final against Starodubtsewa was, in fact, a highly anticipated rematch of their encounter in last month's W60 Sumter final. Despite losing that previous battle, she showcased her resilience and adaptability by turning the tables on her opponent in this crucial face-off.

Earlier in the tournament, Thandi displayed exceptional form by defeating various opponents on her path to the title. She overpowered Maria Fernanda Navarro of Mexico and Maribella Zamarippa of the United States in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, she demonstrated her prowess by dismantling the wild card entrant from the USA, Allie Kiick, with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 victory in straight sets.

The semi-finals presented another challenging encounter for her as she faced McCartney Kessler of the United States. However, she displayed great composure and skill, securing a well-deserved win with a score of 6-4, 7-5, setting the stage for her final showdown against Starodubtsewa.

Karman's success goes beyond her individual effort; it extends to the training and guidance provided by the esteemed coach and Technical Director of RoundGlass Tennis Academy, Aditya Sachdeva, and his team. Their dedicated efforts have played a pivotal role in honing her talent and sharpening her skills, which have culminated in this remarkable victory.

Karman Kaur Thandi's ITF W60 title propels her into WTA top 210 and US Open Qualifiers

With her recent title win, Karman Kaur Thandi has secured a significant boost in the WTA rankings, moving into the top 210 players. Additionally, this victory has earned her a spot in the US Open qualifiers, a highly coveted opportunity for any professional tennis player.

Karman's triumph in the ITF W60 Evansville adds to her growing list of achievements after finishing as a runner-up in two recent events. One was the doubles event of the W60 Saskatoon Challenger in Canada, and the other was the singles event of the W60 Sumter Palmetto Pro Open in the USA.

The W60 events hold a special place in the ITF Women's World Tour, serving as mid-level tournaments in terms of prize money. The tour encompasses different levels with varying prize money, ranging from USD 15,000 to USD 100,000.