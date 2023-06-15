"Karolina Muchova had a lot of injuries in her career, I was happy she was able to come back like this" - Martina Navratilova

Having already found solace in Chris Evert's words after her French Open heartbreak, Karolina Muchova has another tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, rooting for her.

Navratilova, also a Czech by birth, heaped praise on Muchova in her recent interview with iSport. The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who is currently visiting Prague to receive a state honor, said she enjoyed watching Muchova play in the French Open final.

Recalling the youngster's early years, Navratilova, who is a massive name in Czech tennis, said watching Muchova return to the top after a series of injury setbacks made her happy.

"Of course, I enjoyed it. Karolina Muchova was close, five points away from winning," Martina Navratilova said. "She played fantastically. I really liked her. She had a lot of injuries in her career, so I was happy that she was able to come back like this."

Karolina Muchova, who had her big breakthrough by reaching the Wimbeldon quarterfinal in 2019, has battled a few injuries that have kept her from playing on the Tour consistently enough in recent years. Back from another hiatus at the back end of last year, Muchova built things slowly, and it came together for her over the fortnight in Paris.

The Czech, who came into the tournament ranked No. 43, beat two top-10 opponents, including one of the title favorites in the form of Aryna Sabalenka, en route to her first Grand Slam final. And while Muchova came up just short against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the summit clash, she has won over many, including Martina Navratilova's.

"I believe Karolina Muchova will have a chance to succeed even now on grass" - Martina Navratilova

Karolina Muchova with the 2023 French Open runners-up trophy.

Karolina Muchova's all-court game is tailor-made for the quick grasscourts, as evident from her past results at the All England Club. And if Martina Navrtailova's words are anything to go by, Muchova, given that she is fully fit, can be a real threat for some of the big names on the surface.

"I hope she will feel good physically for the upcoming Wimbledon." Martina Navratilova said. "I believe that she will have a chance to succeed even now on grass."

There is no clarity on when Muchova will return to action. However, the Czech did drop a hint about her schedule during the French Open press conference. Muchova said she is likely to play one grasscourt tournament before heading to Wimbledon.

