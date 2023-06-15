Karolina Pliskova dazzles in 'Hublot loves summer' event

The Czech tennis star and World No. 18 Karolina Pliskova joined the Swiss watchmaker Hublot for a special event in her homeland, to celebrate the summer season and the brand’s latest novelties.

Pliskova has a strong relationship with Hublot, the Swiss watchmaker known for its philosophy of "the art of fusion." Pliskova became a friend of the Brand in 2017, joining a portfolio of great international sports personalities such as Simona Halep, Alexander Levy, Rohit Sharma, and David Trezeguet.

Pliskova shared the pictures from the event on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 14.

The Hublot loves summer event in Prague was one of the many events that the Swiss watchmaker organizes around the world to showcase its latest watches and novelties, as well as to support its ambassadors and friends from various fields of sports, arts, and culture.

Karolina Pliskova's disappointing run at the 2023 French Open

Karolina Pliskova in 2023 French Open - Day Two

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova was sent packing from the French Open in the first round after a stunning 6-0, 6-4 loss to Sloane Stephens on May 29. Pliskova had no answer to Stephens’ aggressive and consistent game, as the American dominated from start to finish.

Stephens broke Pliskova’s serve six times and hit 19 winners with just 10 unforced errors, while Pliskova struggled with her serve and forehand, making 28 unforced errors and only nine winners.

The Czech, who was seeded 16th in Paris, had a dismal claycourt season leading up to the French Open, losing in Stuttgart to Swiatek, and in Rome to Anna Bondar. She also withdrew from Madrid due to a knee injury.

Stephens, on the other hand, had a resurgence on clay, winning a WTA 125 event in France by defeating Greet Minnen in the final. She also reached the semifinals in Morocco, where she lost to Lucia Bronzetti, and the quarterfinals in Austin, where she lost to Varvara Gracheva.

The American improved her head-to-head record against Pliskova to 5-1 with her latest victory, which was also her first win over a top-20 player since 2019.

Karolina Pliskova, meanwhile, will have to regroup and hope for a better performance on grass, where she has won three titles in her career: Nottingham in 2016 and Eastbourne and Zhengzhou in 2019. She also reached the final of Wimbledon in 2021, losing to Ashleigh Barty in three sets.

