Karolina Pliskova is gearing up for the grass season of the 2023 WTA Tour and recently trained at the tennis facility founded by former Spanish player and current Carlos Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The 31-year-old trained at the JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy in Alicante, Spain, after ending her French Open campaign in the first round, where she lost to Sloane Stephens, 6-0, 6-4.

Pliskova also posted a video on social media of her working out and doing training drills at the academy, and she thanked the staff for their support.

"Loved my stay here, thanks for all the hours of work," Pliskova captioned the video.

Juan Carlos Ferrero also took to Instagram to thank Pliskova for choosing his facility to get her in her best shape for the grass season and the Wimbledon Championships.

"Thank you @karolinapliskova for the trust in my team. We are really happy to welcome you. Keep working hard! We’ll meet at @wimbledon again," Ferrero wrote.

During her time at JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy, Pliskova also trained with Elizabeta Ksonzenko, a 9-year-old player, sharing essential tips and valuable lessons during their practice session.

Karolina Pliskova is currently working with Sacha Bajin and Olga Savchuk. Bajin was part of Pliskova's team from 2020 to June 2022 and rejoined as her coach this year.

Moreover, in her off-season, Pliskova usually trains at and plays for Sparta Praha Tennis Club in Prague, Czech Republic.

Karolina Pliskova manages to stay in the top 20 in 2023 despite title drought

Karolina Pliskova pictured at the 2023 French Open

Karolina Pliskova has struggled to consistently play on the WTA Tour, week in and week out, due to persistent injuries. The former World No. 1 has been a force on the WTA Tour over the last 6–7 years and reached the top of the WTA Ranking in July 2017.

However, Pliskova has not managed to win a singles title in over three years, as her last title win came at the 2020 Brisbane Open. The Czech player's last singles final came at the 2021 Canadian Open, where she lost to Camila Giorgi.

In 2021, Pliskova also reached the finals of the Italian Open (l. Iga Swiatek) and the Wimbledon Championships (l. Ashleigh Barty). Since then, her best performances at Grand Slams have been quarterfinal appearances at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Australian Open.

Despite these struggles to lift trophies, Pliskova has managed to stay in the top 20 of the WTA Ranking and is currently ranked World No. 18 with 2100 points.

Poll : 0 votes