"And then my boy brought it home" - British tennis star Katie Boulter ecstatic over boyfriend Alex de Minaur’s Atlanta Open title win

Katie Boulter was incredibly impressed by her boyfriend Alex de Minaur’s title win at the 2022 Atlanta Open and took to Twitter to express her joy. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021, have been very supportive of each other.

Boulter has also been frequently seen in the stands during the Australian player's matches, cheering him on.

The Atlanta Open title is de Minaur’s sixth ATP title and second in Atlanta. The Australian was previously triumphant at the Atlanta Open in 2019.

Vansh @vanshv2k I’m confident in saying that this is the best tennis Alex De Minaur has played in his career & he’s managed to stay healthy too. I also saw a lot more consistency on clay, his least preferred surface. Great final he just played to beat Brooksby 6-3 6-3. 32-16 W/L in 2022! I’m confident in saying that this is the best tennis Alex De Minaur has played in his career & he’s managed to stay healthy too. I also saw a lot more consistency on clay, his least preferred surface. Great final he just played to beat Brooksby 6-3 6-3. 32-16 W/L in 2022!

Alex de Minaur has had a decent season this year. The 23-year-old reached the fourth round at the Australian Open where he was seen off by Jannik Sinner in straight sets. He also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon but suffered a tough loss to Cristian Garin in the deciding tie break 6-2, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-7 (6).

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros Alex de Minaur ousts home favourite Liam Broady.



#Wimbledon Alex de Minaur ousts home favourite Liam Broady. 🇦🇺😤 Alex de Minaur ousts home favourite Liam Broady. #Wimbledon https://t.co/nO6ClDix7s

The Australian also secured a place in three ATP semifinals at the Barcelona Open, the Lyon Open and the Eastbourne International. At the Atlanta Open, de Minaur got the better of Jenson Brooksby in straight-sets to lift his first trophy of 2022.

Katie Boulter, meanwhile, gained momentum mid-way through the season. The British tennis player entered the majority of the tournaments by competing in the qualifiers. She reached the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Classic but was downed by Simona Halep.

Her breakthrough came when she reached the third round at Wimbledon, her first time doing so at any Grand Slam. She outplayed the 2021 Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

wta @WTA



A Boulter BELTER @katiecboulter comes from a set down to knock out last year's #Wimbledon finalist Pliskova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 and reach the third round of a major for the first time! A Boulter BELTER 🙌🇬🇧 @katiecboulter comes from a set down to knock out last year's #Wimbledon finalist Pliskova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 and reach the third round of a major for the first time! https://t.co/ikLpvp4ccd

Alex de Minaur applauded Katie Boulter's Wimbledon victories

Boulter cheered her boyfriend after her own Wimbledon win

Alex de Minaur was extremely appreciative of his girlfriend’s feat at Wimbledon and acknowledged her victories in his own post-match interview.

"Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself," acknowledged de Minaur after Boulter’s second round win at Wimbledon.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today?"



Alex de Minaur with arguably his best winner of the night to open the on-court interview, bumping up his boyfriend/honorary Brit stock nicely. "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today?"Alex de Minaur with arguably his best winner of the night to open the on-court interview, bumping up his boyfriend/honorary Brit stock nicely. https://t.co/H21zYrextO

Wimbledon caused controversy when home-favorite Katie Boulter was alloted Court 2. Alex de Minaur and his opponent Liam Broady were placed in Court 1 during their third-round encounter.

Boulter lost the match to France's Harmony Tan, while de Minaur was able to reach the finish line against Britain's Liam Broady.

De Minaur later admitted that he would have given up his Court 1 battle to allow girlfriend Katie Boulter to play in front of a bigger crowd to have her home crowd cheer her on to victory.

"She's a Brit, so I'm sure she would have loved to play on Court 1 or on Centre and get as much support as she could," admitted de Minaur.

De Minaur will next play at the Citi Open, where he has gotten a bye to the second round and will play the winner of Jenson Brooksby and Yoshihito Nishioka

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far