Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage set up first all-British WTA final since 1977

Jodie Burrage defeated Alize Cornet to set up an all-British final at the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham with Katie Boulter.

Burrage surprised Cornet by defeating her in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, to reach the first WTA final of her career.

The 24-year-old will match up against her countrywoman, Katie Boulter, in the first all-Brit WTA final in almost 50 years. At the 1977 Virginia Slims of San Francisco, Sue Barker defeated Virginia Wade, 6-3, 6-4.

Burrage will now face Boulter, who defeated another Brit, Heather Watson, in the semifinals, 6-4, 7-5.

"It's going to be an amazing day tomorrow. I mean, me and Boultes played a final at the start of this year, and she won, so hopefully I can try and change that this time," Jodie Burrage said in the on-court interview after the match.

There were three British players featured in the semifinals of the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham. Heather Watson was the one among the three who ended up as the one who didn't make it to the final after losing to Boulter, 4-6, 5-7.

"What an amazing tournament for both of us and for all the women this week. I think it will be a really fun day tomorrow and I'm really looking forward to it," Burrage added.

The crowd has been supporting all of the British representatives throughout the week, and Burrage thanked everyone for helping her make her way to the first WTA final of her career.

"You guys have really helped me through these matches. Honestly, I wouldn't say it if I didn't mean it. Thank you for supporting me throughout this week! You keep coming back better and better each day," Burrage said.

wta @WTA



is looking forward to her meeting against fellow Brit, Katie Boutler in tomorrow's final!



@the_LTA | #RothesayOpen "What an amazing tournament for both of us" @jodieburrage is looking forward to her meeting against fellow Brit, Katie Boutler in tomorrow's final! "What an amazing tournament for both of us" 🙌@jodieburrage is looking forward to her meeting against fellow Brit, Katie Boutler in tomorrow's final!@the_LTA | #RothesayOpen https://t.co/r31crRFEie

Jodie Burrage on the verge of career-high ranking after Rothesay Open 2023 final

Jodie Burrage at the 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham

Jodie Burrage will match up against her countrywoman, Katie Boulter, in an all-British final at the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Burrage's final appearance has already propelled her to the World No. 108 spot, but she needs a win to best her career-high ranking (106).

If she manages to best Katie Boulter in the final, she will enter the WTA top 100 for the first time in her life, and get to the 90th spot in the next rankings update.

On her way to the final, the 24-year-old Burrage defeated Tereza Martincova, 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(4) in the first round; Magda Linette, 7-5, 6-3, in the second round; Magdalena Frech, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, in the quarterfinals; and Alize Cornet, 7-5, 7-5, in the semifinals.

Burrage will play against Boulter in a final for the second time in 2023, after she lost to her at the ITF W60 in Canberra earlier this year, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6.

Poll : 0 votes