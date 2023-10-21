While Katie Boulter thinks it would be "pretty cool" if Netlflix's cameras were to follow her relationship with ATP star Alex de Minaur in close detail, the Brit isn't entirely sure that she could commit to the idea just yet.

Boulter and De Minaur have been dating since March 2020, and their relationship was in the spotlight very prominently when they played mixed doubles together at Wimbledon this year.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Telegraph, Boulter admitted that it was a fun time and that she would be interested if she and her Aussie boyfriend became the talking point of one of the episodes in the 'Break Point' docuseries at some point.

At the same time, the 27-year-old emphasized that she was a private person and could not, therefore, be certain if she would enjoy the experience all that much.

"I’m not really sure. It would be interesting, for sure. I think it’s something that can be an incredible tool to grow the sport and if you can be a part of it, I think that would be pretty cool. But at the same time, I am quite a private person. So it’s whether someone like myself would be able to open up and fully commit to it. But I haven’t had that thought cross my mind yet," Boulter said.

Boulter, who became the British No. 1 for the first time this year, also appreciated how much she has learnt from Alex de Minaur in dealing with such attention. De Minaur, the current Australian No. 1, has been in the spotlight for several years from a young age, when he won the Australian Open junior doubles title and reached the final of the Wimbledon junior singles in 2016.

"I’m not hugely into that side of things, though I appreciate the attention at times. I am proud of the way that I have handled it this year and it’s definitely been a little bit different. I learnt a lot from Alex; he’s been in the spotlight for many, many years from a young age, as an Aussie in Australia," Katie Boulter said.

"One of the biggest things I admire about him" - Katie Boulter on boyfriend Alex de Minaur's humility

Viking Open Nottingham - Day 5

Katie Boulter lavished further praise on her boyfriend Alex de Minaur, saying that one of the biggest things she admired about the Aussie was how humble he was despite all the attention that has been turned on him over the years.

"The way that he handles it and the way that he’s so humble is something that I really try to be like. There aren’t many people like that and it’s one of the biggest things I admire about him," Katie Boulter said.