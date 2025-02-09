Katie Boulter teases fiancé Alex de Minaur with 'marriage' and 'baby' hint, Aussie responds

Katie Boulter playfully teased fiance Alex de Minaur by suggesting that marriage equals winning a Major and having a baby equals winning a 500-level tournament. However, Boulter didn't specifically mention WTA 500 or ATP 500, and the Brit's suggestion later prompted de Minaur to come up with a hilarious reaction. De Minaur is currently in contention for a title triumph at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, which interestingly, is an ATP 500 event.

On Saturday, February 8, WTA World No. 24 Katie Boulter took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Get married 🟰 win slam Have a baby 🟰 win 500 📝 📝📝📝📝📝📝📝📝"

ATP No. 8 Alex de Minaur, all set to play for the title in Rotterdam having set up a clash against four-time Major champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final, reacted with the following question:

"You got any ideas you wanna share with me??? 😅😂"

De Minaur and Boulter announced their engagement this past December. The Australian and the Brit began dating in March 2020.

Nine-time singles ATP Tour-level titlist de Minaur has been in red-hot form in Rotterdam, having reached the final after dispatching David Goffin, Jakub Mensik, Daniel Altmaier, Mattia Bellucci, and that too without dropping a set. The Australian finished last year's ABN AMRO Open as the runner-up following his loss to Jannik Sinner at the last hurdle.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Australian Open was the only tournament that Katie Boulter has featured in this year. She was the No. 22 seed in the women's singles draw in Melbourne, but her campaign came to an early end with a second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

Alex de Minaur backed Katie Boulter over Brit's response to critics in aftermath of Australian Open exit

Katie Boulter's 6-7(3), 6-2, 2-6 loss to Veronika Kudermetova in Melbourne and subsequent exit from the year's first Major prompted some fans to criticize the Brit over her performance online. She later shared a post in response to the criticism, which featured a picture of herself on the court. In it, Boulter wore a rather confused look. The post was captioned:

"My face when the keyboard warriors become experts in how to be a tennis pro 😂😂"

Alex de Minaur soon aired his support for his fiance with a comment on the post.

"Hit the ball in the court.... Not that hard 😂," de Minaur wrote.

The Australian's 2025 ABN AMRO Open final showdown against Carlos Alcaraz is slated to take place on Sunday, February 9. De Minaur and the Spaniard have clashed twice previously on the ATP Tour, and both matches ended in Alcaraz's favor.

Meanwhile, Boulter was expected to feature in the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open but recently withdrew from the prestigious WTA 1000 event.

