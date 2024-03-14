Maria Sakkari clapped back at the haters after reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells 2024.

Sakkari bettered France's Diane Parry 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in her fourth-round appearance at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will next face Emma Navarro, who has been in red-hot form lately. The 23rd-seeded American knocked World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka out of contention to reach the last-eight of a WTA 1000 event for the very first time in her career.

Sakkari endured a tough 2024 ahead of the BNP Paribas Open, as she won only five out of nine matches. She dropped out of the Top 10 in the WTA rankings in February for a brief period but climbed back up to now being the World No. 9.

The Greek's dip in form made her the subject of harsh criticism from fans. However, she has been having a good run so far in Indian Wells.

During her post-match press conference on Wednesday, Sakkari goaded the haters to carry on with the insults.

"Guys, please keep doing it. Please keep talking sh*t about me, but I'm here and I'm here to be better and I'm here to improve," she said.

The 28-year-old further claimed to have benefitted from the criticism as she was able to reflect on her achievements more than she usually did.

"If they want to just judge me because I'm 9 in the world or 10, they can go ahead and judge me. I'm one of the best players in the world," Sakkari said.

"You know, that's it. Actually, that's a very good thing, and I really want to thank them that they keep doing it, because then I remind myself what I have achieved. If they stop doing it, then maybe I stop reminding myself," she added.

Maria Sakkari: "Emma Navarro's going to have the crowd with her as a local, and I'm just going to try my best"

Maria Sakkari at the BNP Paribas Open

During the same press conference at the Indian Wells 2024 on Wednesday, Maria Sakkari praised her next opponent Emma Navarro.

"She [Emma Navarro] is very talented, and she's just so relaxed and laid back. She has variety on her game. She likes to slice, likes to step in on the return. She's on top form, according to her results," she said.

Sakkari feels the New York-born Navarro will enjoy great support from the crowd in their quarterfinals match as the home favorite.

"I'm just going to challenge myself one more time. She's going to have the crowd with her as a local, and I'm just going to try my best," Maria Sakkari added.

Sakkari and Navarro have played against each other twice thus far and share one victory a piece.