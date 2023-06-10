Kei Nishikori confirms comeback at Puerto Rico Challenger

Kei Nishikori is all set to make his comeback on the professional tennis tour after more than two years of inaction.

The Japanese had been scheduled to make a return to the ATP Tour several times earlier this year but had to keep postponing them at the last minute as delays in his fitness journey kept recurring.

In his most recent update, Nishikori had assured fans that he was looking to make his comeback on the Challenger Tour at either Arkanas, Texas or Puerto Rico in June. With Arkansas and Texas out of the running, he later announced the Palmas del Mar Challenger in Puerto Rico as the official site of his return.

"My training is going well. I am increasing my hitting both in timing and intensity. I have decided with my team however that the Little Rock and Tyler challengers are coming too fast and I will have to cancel them. The goal is to start in Palmas del Mar," Nishikori said.

While fans were waiting with bated breath to see if it would be another postponement, the 33-year-old has put such doubts to bed. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (June 10), Kei Nishikori shared a picture of him on the way to Puerto Rico, confirming his participation in the Category 75 event.

"Excited! On the way to Puerto Rico!" Nishikori wrote.

A former World No. 4, Nishikori is currently unranked on the ATP Tour because of his prolonged absence.

"I've been very depressed, I even thought about retiring" - Kei Nishikori

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

In an interview late last year, Kei Nishikori admitted the mental agony of trying to make a comeback to the world of professional tennis, stating that he had been very depressed and even considering retirement at one point.

"I have been very depressed in the last few months, I even thought about retiring. From July to September I was in rehabilitation at home. It's three months when I can't play tennis, I can't even take a racquet. Mentally, it's very complicated. Of course, I've been on the verge of retirement," Nishikori said.

At the time, Nishikori had hoped he could return to full fitness by January or February and make an attempt to play on the main tour before the clay season at least. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan and the 33-year-old will have to contend with the grass swing.

Kei Nishikori is not on the entry list for Wimbledon, for which he would have had to use a protected ranking. Considering that the Palmas del Mar Challenger is played on hardcourts, it is possible that the former World No. 4 is planning to sacrifice the grass season as well and aim directly for the North American hardcourt swing after that.

