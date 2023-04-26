Kei Nishikori has revealed his plan for a comeback on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2023 after being out of action for over a year due to a prolonged hip injury.

Nishikori last played at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters where he endured a second-round loss to Dan Evans. He has made several efforts since then to make a return, but none have materialized. Having undergone complicated medical surgeries, the former World No. 4 was advised to extend his recovery period further.

However, Nishikori is optimistic about his return this time around and has announced that he will begin his comeback at the Little Rock Open in May, followed by two other Challenger tournaments in Texas and Puerto Rico.

"Little update….looking to come back at the following three challengers: May 29: Little Rock, Arkansas / June 5: Tyler, Texas / June 12: Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico. Will keep you posted on more details," Nishikori wrote on Twitter.

Nishikori underwent arthroscopic left hip surgery in January 2022. The 33-year-old stated that his hip bones had to be trimmed off.

"My bones have been deformed in hip and elbow, I needed surgery to trim the bones otherwise I feel pain, so (what happened) was inevitable. I never think about what I should have done (with these injuries), I know it's an unanswered question," Nishikori said in an interview with Nikkan Sports.

Kei Nishikori had thoughts about retiring during recovery period

Kei Nishikori at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

During his recovery period, the 33-year-old experienced extreme mental struggles that at one point even led him to consider retiring from professional tennis.

"I have been very depressed in the last few months, I even thought about retiring," Nishikori said. "From July to September I was in rehabilitation at home. It's three months when I can't play tennis, I can't even take a racket. Mentally, it's very complicated. Of course, I've been on the verge of retirement,"

Nishikori credits Roger Federer for inspiring him to continue playing tennis even after his setbacks.

"When I saw Roger, I finally thought that I can continue playing tennis over 30 years of age," he stated.

Kei Nishikori has been injury stricked throughout his career. He suffered a serious wrist injury in 2017 which kept him out of the game for a long period of time.

