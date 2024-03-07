"Kept the cash from the exhibition & said goodbye, disappointed" "Time to retire unfortunately" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal's Indian Wells withdrawal

Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the 2024 Indian Wells Masters has left tennis fans deeply dismayed.

Nadal's comeback journey was cut short after he sustained a new muscle tear during his Brisbane International campaign in January. Following an extensive recovery process, he was set to make his highly anticipated return to the tour at the Indian Wells Masters, taking on Milos Raonic in the first round.

However, the Spaniard pulled out of the ATP Masters 1000 event before his tournament opener, stating that he wasn't ready to compete at the highest level yet.

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event," he posted on X.

"It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," he added.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were deeply disappointed at Rafael Nadal's withdrawal, particularly in light of him playing Carlos Alcaraz in the Netflix Slam exhibition event before the Indian Wells Masters.

Several fans expressed frustration with the Spaniard's decision to take part in the exhibition event despite not being fully fit and accused the former World No. 1, who is rumored to have earned $1 million for his Netflix Slam appearance, of only caring about financial gain.

"He kept the [cash] from the exhibition and then said goodbye, disappointed," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Showed up to get some money, said peace out," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Other fans suggested that it was time for the former World No. 1 to hang up his racket.

"Girl, just give it up for real," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"It's time to retire unfortunately," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

One fan, meanwhile, compared the 22-time Grand Slam champion's struggles to the recurrent setbacks Roger Federer went through in 2021.

"This is Federer 2021 all over again. I saw the signs and went thru it 3 years ago. All of it’s the same," the fan posted.

Comment byu/bekkahthecactus18 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Comment byu/bekkahthecactus18 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/bekkahthecactus18 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/bekkahthecactus18 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We're lucky to have someone like Rafael Nadal in tennis... It's like he doesn't have an off day with people" - Andy Roddick

Rafael Nadal

Andy Roddick recently lavished praise on Rafael Nadal's off-court persona, emphasizing that the sport was lucky to have someone like the Spaniard. He highlighted the 22-time Grand Slam champion's amiable nature when interacting with fellow players and fans, hailing him as a "true gentleman."

"We are lucky to have someone like Rafa in tennis for as long as we have. Every single person he comes across, it's like he doesn't have an off day with people, right?" Roddick said on the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast.

"Shaking hands of every single person, there's no chance he can feel like doing that crap every day. There's just no chance. True gentleman, I like that and it felt like a celebration of him in like a thank you for what you have given us over the years," he added.

Roddick has expressed similar sentiments regarding Nadal's influence on tennis previously as well. While providing commentary during the Netflix Slam, he stated that "the sport has been better for having had Rafael Nadal in the building."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here