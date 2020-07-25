Rafael Nadal has announced the extension of his partnership with Korean automobile giant Kia Motors for a period of five more years, until 2025.

The announcement came through a live session on the Spaniard's Facebook page which featured an interactive session of tennis as well as a fan Q&A. Along with talking about a variety of aspects related to his tennis, the Spaniard also revealed how much of an impact this particular commercial partnership has had on his career.

KIA has played a big part in my journey: Rafael Nadal

Kia COO Damien Meredith and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley in 2016

Rafael Nadal made the announcement in the introductory stage of the session, which took place at the Rafa Nadal Academy. He also spoke to some of the officials responsible for the long-standing partnership between himself and Kia.

"Kia has been by my side since I was 17 years old ," said the Spaniard. "It has played a big part in my journey as a professional tennis player and as a person."

Kia had signed Rafael Nadal back in 2004 when he was just 17, after seeing him make his mark at junior level tournaments. The new partnership deal, which is set to last until 2025, is particularly unique and special for the Spaniard as it marks a 20-year association with the Korean company.

"I’m excited to see what the next five years bring both on and off the court," the 34-year-old said.

Kia Motors President and CEO Ho Sung Song had words of high praise for Rafael Nadal, as he described the Spaniard's ability to inspire those around him.

"Our 16-year partnership with Rafa has inspired millions of people to play tennis," said the President of the automobile company. "So at a time when he needs his fans the most, we wanted to put them at the heart of his training and encourage his successful return to competition."

"We are excited about extending our partnership for the next five years and look forward to inspiring each other to continually move forward," concluded Hu Sung Song.

Rafael Nadal has been missing from the court since his triumphant run at Acapulco in February. He hasn't participated in any exhibition events, which have been a popular alternative for tennis players to get match practice.

But Nadal has been seen practicing on clay at his academy, furthering doubts of his presence at Flushing Meadows to defend his crown at the US Open this year.

"Fans have been without tennis for months now, particularly mine since besides my practice routines at the Rafa Nadal Academy I haven’t been active, so I really enjoyed putting on a special event for them," said the World No. 2.