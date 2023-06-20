"Killed it": Venus Williams compliments Reilly Opelka’s fashion flair at the Prada event

Tennis legend Venus Williams recently expressed her admiration for fellow player Reilly Opelka's fashion sense as she shared pictures of Opelka attending the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear Show in Milan.

Opelka, standing at an impressive height of 6'11", has been making waves at Milan Fashion Week with his stylish appearances. He was personally invited to the Prada show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the co-creative directors of the renowned luxury brand.

Opelka took to his Instagram account to share several photos and videos from the show, expressing his excitement and gratitude. One of the highlights was a photo of him meeting Raf Simons backstage.

“@prada ss24.”

Venus Williams, known for her own fashion ventures and collaborations, was quick to notice Opelka's stylish presence and complimented him on her Instagram story. She reposted one of his photos from the show, captioning it:

“Killed it. Game, set, match, Opelka.”

Reilly Opelka on Instagram

Both Opelka and Williams share a mutual interest in art and fashion, having attended various shows and events in the past. Opelka has been spotted at shows by designers like Thom Browne, Rick Owens, JW Anderson, and Chanel, while Williams has collaborated with renowned brands such as Ralph Lauren and K-Swiss.

Venus Williams shows her fighting spirit in the Birmingham Classic win

Venus Williams at Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Venus Williams showcased her fighting spirit and experience in a thrilling victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 at the Birmingham Classic.

Despite physical problems and a resilient opponent, the former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam champion triumphed in a match that lasted over three hours, winning 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Williams, currently ranked 697th in the world, demonstrated her determination by hitting powerful serves and impressive winners, despite her right knee being heavily strapped. Giorgi, ranked 48th in the world, also played exceptionally well with her aggressive style of play.

This victory marked Williams' second singles win in nearly two years, having faced lengthy injury lay-offs that kept her away from the court for several months.

The opponent for Williams in the Round of 16 is yet to be announced, adding to the anticipation surrounding her next match.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes