Kim Clijsters extends support to LeBron James as Lakers' star pens heartfelt note about relentless work ethic over the years

Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters has hailed LeBron James' incredible work ethic over the years. The basketball legend is expected to compete in his 23rd season as a professional athlete this year.Clijsters was one of the most successful tennis players in the early 2000s. She captured four Major titles during her time, including three at the US Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010.The Belgian reacted to a post by LeBron James, showcasing his gruelling work ethic at the age of 40. James wrote in his post:&quot;Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 . We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh.&quot;Kim Clijsters reacted with a flexed biceps emoji:Kim Clijsters shares a comment on LeBron James' post - Image Source: Instagram/@LebronJamesLeBron James plays as a power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. Some reports have speculated that he might leave the popular franchise and announce his retirement this year. However, it's more likely he'll stay for his 23rd season and play with Luka Doncic in L.A.Clijsters comes from a tennis background but is married to former NBA player Brian Lynch. The American has represented European teams such as Euphony Bree and Antwerp Giants in his career.Clijsters spoke about the support she received from Lynch during the final few years of her tennis career. She credited her husband for making things easier after she became a mother.&quot;After I had my daughter, Jada, our first child, to be able to travel, and have my husband Brian be on the sidelines, because he was still playing basketball at the time,&quot; Kim Clijsters said. &quot;That hunger within me started to come back, of saying, 'I maybe want to play some more tournaments' after I had her.&quot;He was getting closer to the end of his career but he probably could've squeezed one or two more years out of it. But he still was like, 'Okay, if this is what you'd like to do, I would love to take this adventure with you.' He said, 'Let's fully commit,'&quot; Clijsters explained.Kim Clijsters' daughter Jada Lynch is an aspiring basketball playerClijsters at the U.S. Open with her daughter - Day 13 - Source: GettyKim Clijsters was a force to be reckoned with in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She took a break from tennis in 2007 to start a family with her husband Brian Lynch.The couple welcomed a baby daughter named Jada into their lives in 2008. They had two more children together, Jake in 2013 and Blake in 2016.Now, their daughter Jada is following in her father’s footsteps by playing basketball. Clijsters shared a post, highlighting Jada's journey and wishing her the best for her basketball adventures.“Exciting new chapter for Jada. We'll miss her so much, now I'm officially the lone lady in the house,” Kim Clijsters said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClijsters was last seen in action at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Despite a valiant effort against Katerina Siniakova, the Czech defeated her in the first round.